$350,000 Bail for Cunupia Businessman Charged with Fraud.

A Cunupia businessman was granted$350,000 bail when he appeared before a Justice of the Peace charged with four counts of fraudulent conversion.

Fifty-two year old Adesh Mano of Chin Chin Road, was charged with fraudulent conversion of sums totalling three $308,000 when he appeared before a JP on March 12th.

He was granted bail and the matter adjourned to May 24th 2021 and transferred to the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court.

Four victims reported to police during the period August 2019 and October 2020 that they paid the accused varying sums, representing down payments towards the purchase of five vehicles. The accused reportedly failed to deliver the vehicles as promised and efforts by the victims to obtain a refund of the monies proved futile.

Investigations, supervised by Senior Superintendent Arlet Groome, were launched into the matter and the accused subsequently surrendered to the police on March 11th, 2021.

Mano was charged with three counts of fraudulent conversion by PC Jemmet and one count of fraudulent conversion by WPC Gowrie, both of the Fraud Squad on March 11th, 2021.