$350,000 Bail Granted to Two Men Charged with 5 Counts of Robbery with Aggravation.

Two 20-year-old men, charged with five counts of robbery with aggravation against three supermarkets operated by Chinese nationals, have been granted bail with surety totalling $350,000 TT dollars after appearing before the Chaguanas Magistrates’ 1st Court, on Monday.

Chakeem Horne, of Munroe Road, Cunupia, and Mikael Williams, of Railway Road, Enterprise, pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared before Senior Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor, to answer the charges for the offences which occurred between December 27th, 2017 and March 09th, 2018.

Horne was granted TT$150,000 bail with surety, while Williams was granted TT$200,000 bail with surety.

They are required to report to the Cunupia Police Station weekly.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday, June 5th.

The accused are alleged to have robbed a supermarket that is located along Munroe Road, Cunupia, on December 27th; the second supermarket was robbed on February 04th and is located along the Southern Main Road, Enterprise, while the third, which is located along John Street, Enterprise, was robbed on March 09th.

The men were detained by officers of Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department, after they were observed acting in a suspicious manner at Xtra Foods Supermarket, Price Plaza, Chaguanas, May 04th.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

