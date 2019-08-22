A 36-year-old woman lost her life after being stabbed during a domestic confrontation at her home in Laventille on Wednesday morning.
A 34-year-old man who was also stabbed during the altercation is badly wounded and hospitalised in serious conddition.
Police reports indicate that at around 9am residents of Wharton Trace heard arguing at Angelina Samuel’s home, following which they heard noises as though a fight had broken out. When they investigated, they stumbled on the the individuals bleeding from multiple stab wounds.
The police were called to the scene and both were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital however Samuel succumbed to her injuries.
The 34-year-old man will be questioned by Police when and if he recovers.
Police believe the same weapon was used on both victims.