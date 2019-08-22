A 36-year-old woman lost her life after being stabbed during a domestic confrontation at her home in Laven­tille on Wednes­day morn­ing.

A 34-year-old man who was al­so stabbed dur­ing the al­ter­ca­tion is bad­ly wound­ed and hos­pi­talised in se­ri­ous cond­dition.

Police reports indicate that at around 9am res­i­dents of Whar­ton Trace heard arguing at An­geli­na Samuel’s home, fol­low­ing which they heard nois­es as though a fight had bro­ken out. When they investigated, they stumbled on the the individuals bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

The po­lice were called to the scene and both were tak­en to the Port of Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal however Samuel succumbed to her injuries.

The 34-year-old man will be questioned by Po­lice when and if he recovers.

Po­lice be­lieve the same weapon was used on both victims.