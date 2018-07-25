Power102FM

39-Year-Old Millionaire Liquor Heiress Arrested, Charged for Bankrolling A Sex Cult.

Seagram’s liquor heiress Clare Bronfman used her family fortune to buy an entire island, the private plane to get there — and, the feds say, to bankroll a sex cult.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old — who is worth roughly $200 million — was busted on racketeering charges for her role in running Nxivm, alongside three other high-ranking members.

The arrests are part of an ongoing federal investigation into the group’s leader Keith Raniere and his right-hand woman, former “Smallville” star Allison Mack.

In Brooklyn federal court Tuesday, a gaunt Bronfman pleaded not guilty to allegations she conspired with Raniere to steal email passwords from his “perceived enemies,” racked up charges on the credit card of his dead ex-girlfriend and laundered money to help a non-citizen fraudulently gain entry to the US.

​Bronfman was part of an “inner circle” of loyalists who “committed a broad range of serious crimes from identity theft and obstruction of justice to sex trafficking, all to promote and protect Raniere and NXIVM,” U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement.

​She faces up to 20 years behind bars if found guilty — a stunning change in circumstances for a woman who could have had anything in the world she wanted.

SOURCE : Fox News 

