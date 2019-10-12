At least four people have died and at least three people have been injured following a shooting on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn, according to a spokesperson with the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).

Firefighters responded to the scene at about 7:06 a.m. Saturday. Four people were dead on arrival and three people were taken to area hospitals with serious, but not life-threatening conditions, FDNY said.

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers received reports of gunfire at approximately 6:55 a.m. Saturday, according to NYPD spokesman Brian Magoolaghan.

SOURCE – CNN