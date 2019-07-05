The alleged accidental death of a 4-year-old boy today, has led to public outcry across the country. Isaiah Hazel was discovered motionless aboard a private school bus this afternoon.

According to reports, the child was one of several school children picked up en route to their Morning Star Early Childcare School at Southern Main Road, California. Isaiah however remained on the bus, unknown to the school driver, with speculation that he may have fallen asleep. The school bus driver subsequently returned home, closed the vehicle and proceeded to go about her business. Isaiah’s body was later found by the woman at around 3pm. He had collapsed on the floor of the bus. There were no marks of violence on his body. He was taken to the Couva Health Facility where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The bus driver reportedly collapsed in the aftermath of the pronouncement and is said to be warded at hospital.

An autopsy on the boy’s body will be conducted to determine his cause of death. Police are investigating.