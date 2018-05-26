40- Year -Old Man Arrested After Withdrawing Cash Accidentally Deposited into His Account.

A Freeport man, who allegedly withdrew cash wrongly deposited into his bank account, has been remanded into custody after appearing before a San Fernando Magistrate.

40- year- old Vishnu Sonnyboy, Calcutta No. 2, Freeport, appeared before Magistrate Alicia Chankar, at the San Fernando 2nd Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, to answer the charge of larceny.

Sonnyboy is accused of withdrawing $16,832.70 from his Scotia Bank account, between the period Thursday April 7th, 2016 and Friday May 6th, 2016.

The cash, which was deposited into Sonnyboy’s account in error, represented a retirement benefit from the National Insurance Board intended for another customer’s account.

All efforts made to retrieve the sum of money from the accused proved futile and a report was eventually made to the Fraud Squad.

An investigation was subsequently launched the Fraud Squad, which led to Sonnyboy being arrested on Wednesday.

Constable Navin Latchman, of the Fraud Squad, laid the charges on the same day.

The matter has been postponed to Monday and transferred to the Couva Magistrates’ Court.

