A 40-year-old man of Clarke Road, Penal, was released from police custody in connection with the death of male relative following advice received by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul, earlier today.

DDPP Honore-Paul has ordered that an inquest be held.

The suspect was arrested in relation to the circumstances surrounding the death Densley Ramjattan, which occurred on February 28th , 2021, at a house located along Clarke Road, Penal.