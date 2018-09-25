42-Year-Old Mother of 6 Found Dead After Three Day Search.

A three-day search for missing mother of six, Tricia Farrow, has ended in the discovery of her body.

Police say the 42-year-old woman was found hog-tied and strangled early on Monday.

Farrow was last seen late on Friday, arguing with relatives outside her home at Bonne Aventure Road, Gasparillo.

A search was mounted in the village with relatives enquiring from neighbours whether anyone knew of her whereabouts.

Her body was discovered behind an abandoned house at Morne Roche Quarry Road, Gasparillo earlier today.

The body bore marks of violence and a large wound to the head.

Homicide officers attached to the Southern Division are continuing investigations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

