On Tuesday afternoon a 43-year-old woman lost her life in an accident along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in the vicinity of Trincity/Piraco.

Janine Carr-Weekes of Lime Boulevard, Santa Rosa Heights, Arima was the passenger in a Toyota Hilux vehicle. The driver, said to be in serious condition at hospital, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and struck a light pole.

The incident led to a massive traffic pile up along the East and West bound lanes of the highway.

Arrive Alive is calling on motorists to adapt to road conditions, urging them to reduce speed when roads are wet. The group is also calling on government to urgently install barriers along the highway.