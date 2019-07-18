A 44-year-old woman was shot and killed while being transported on her way home this morning. Dawn Grant, a KFC employee, was shot in the head and body at around 1:15am in Dan Kelly, Laventille.

Ms. Grant had been seated in a Grey Nissan Almera motor vehicle with others on their way home, when, after one resident of the Dan Kelly area was dropped off, two men opened fire on the vehicle.

Reports are that the driver sped off and took Ms. Grant to the Port of Spain General Hospital where she was subsequently pronounced dead. The victim was a resident of Sixth Avenue, Malick Barataria.