A fourth man held in connection with the 2017 death of businessman Saisnarine Ningwah, was expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today, charged with murder.

24-year-old Omar Cummings, aka “Gully Bob” of Belmont Road, Port of Spain, was also charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, following advice received from Director of PublicProsecutions, Roger Gaspard on Tuesday.

Mr. Ningwah, 43, a businessman, of Nanan Street West, Aranguez, was at his home on November 12th, 2017, when three armed intruders entered the premises and announced a hold up.

Mr. Ningwah was shot multiple times about the body during a struggle with one of the assailants.

The men then escaped with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

Yasin Akil Rasheed -Gill, 26, a soldier attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, his cousin Kendell Gill, 22 and Augustus Patrick, 23, all of Enterprise, Chaguanas, were previously charged in connection with the murder.