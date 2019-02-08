National Security Minister, Stuart Young, confirms that five T&T nationals who were kidnapped over a week ago have been returned home and are being interviewed by police.

Minister Young gave an update on the development at the weekly post cabinet news briefing held at the Diplomatic Center, St Ann’s on Thursday afternoon.

Minister Young told reporters that he was not in a position to say whether or not a ransom was paid for the release of the nationals, but he is thankful that they are all back in the country safe.