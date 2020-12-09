5 month old baby Youngest Covid 19 Case

A 5-month-old baby has contracted COVID-19, making this the youngest case in the country.

Tobago Regional Health Authority County Medical Officer of Health, Dr Tiffany Hoyte, made the revelation yesterday during the Division of Health’s media briefing.

However, Dr Hoyte was not at liberty to reveal any further details.

She said: “Our youngest case was a five-month old and our oldest was an 84-year-old and the proportion of males to females among the confirmed cases are 53 per cent males and females 47 per cent.”

She stressed that this shows that no one was exempt from contracting the virus.

Dr Hoyte said a lot of persons who contract the virus don’t show any symptoms or have very mild symptoms and that they may not have come forward for testing.

Tobago currently has 22 Covid-19 cases, including a fire officer attached to the Crown Point Fire Station who went to work with flu symptoms.

His mistake has led to 20 fire officers being exposed, and all have since been placed on quarantine.