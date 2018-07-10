The third phase of the high-risk rescue operation for the boys and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand played out quickly on Tuesday. Hours after Thai officials confirmed that 19 divers had entered the cave complex in Chiang Rai province to extract the remaining four children and their assistant coach, several of them were brought out on stretchers.

Four boys were rescued Sunday and an additional four emerged on Monday.

The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old assistant coach became stranded when they went exploring inside after a practice game. Monsoon flooding blocked their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.

The parents of some of the soccer players rescued from a cave in Thailand have been able to visit their children in the hospital, Thai media reported Tuesday.

Four of the kids were allowed to have their parents enter their rooms, though they were required to wear face masks and stand 6 feet away from the boys, Thai media said. The parents of the other boys were able to see their children through a glass window. All the boys were quarantined because of the risk of infection.

Thai public health officials said that the first four boys who were rescued were able to stand up and walk around their beds on Tuesday. At least two of them may have lung infections, but none has a fever, officials said.

SOURCE : CBS NEWS.

