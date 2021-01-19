58- Year-Old Man Arrested for Impersonating A Police Officer.

A Chaguanas man is due to appear virtually at the Siparia Magistrates’ Court today after he was charged with three counts of impersonating a police officer. On Thursday 14th January 2021, members of the Special Operations Response Team (S.O.R.T.) received information on the accused, 58-year-old Robin Krishna Mahabir of Egypt Village, Endeavour, Chaguanas.

On Friday 15th January, a sting operation was conducted by members of the S.O.R.T. alongside members of the Siparia CID, where at about 3 pm, while at the Siparia Criminal Investigation Department office, the accused reportedly presented himself as an Inspector of Police.

Mahabir was asked to produce a police identification badge and was unable to do so. Further inquiries were conducted, and it was confirmed that Mahabir was not a police officer.

A search was conducted at his residence, leading to officers finding a vehicle fitted with a radio set and swivel lights. The impersonator was arrested and subsequently

charged on Monday.