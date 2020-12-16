Advertisement

6 illegal Immigrants Held in Siparia

Dec 16, 2020 | 0 comments

Six Venezuelan nationals have been medically examined and are now under quarantine, after they were found by officers of the South Western Division Task Force on Tuesday.

Police report that a team of officers were on mobile patrol along the S.S Erin Road, Siparia around 11am, in the vicinity of China Gardens, when they noticed a group of people getting out of a passenger car.

The group was intercepted and police discovered six illegal Venezuelans – four males, a female and a child.

They were all detained, along with the driver, a 39-year-old TT national.

The group will be handed over to Immigration officials to be repatriated.

