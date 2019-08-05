A six-year-old boy has been hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times and his penis dismembered allegedly by a 16-year-old boy in White Horses, St Thomas, Jamaica last Friday.

Reports are that late Friday evening, the six-year-old boy’s father became concerned after not seeing his son for a while and began making inquiries of his whereabouts.

He was reportedly told that his son was last seen in the company of the teenager.

The father then went to the teen’s home in search of his son and stumbled upon the unconscious six-year-old lying in bushes, with cuts, bruises and stab wounds. His penis had also been dismembered.

The young boy was rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital in Morant Bay and later transferred to the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston.

The Morant Bay police have since taken the teen suspect into custody.

The police say the suspect currently has a case before the court as he has been accused of molesting another little boy.