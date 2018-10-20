Interact with our

Live Studio

Video

Audio

Message

Emergency Shelters and Contact information

0

Emergency Shelters and Contact information

Here is a list of Emergency Shelters and Contact information – please share to anyone in need or in any affected areas a downloadable copy is available here also.

EMERGENCY CONTACT LIST (PDF)

 

Shelter Address Municipal Corporation Hotline Number
Arima Boys� Government Primary School King Street Arima Arima 800-2ABC (2222)
Arima Girls� Government Primary School #5 St.Joseph Street Arima Arima 800-2ABC (2222)
Arima New Government Primary School Buena Vista Gardens Arima Arima 800-2ABC (2222)
Malabar Community Centre Lp #22 Malabar Road Arima 800-2ABC (2222)
Malabar Phase Iv Community Centre Flamingo Boulevard Phase Iv Arima 800-2ABC (2222)
Malabar Secondary School Holly Beautedier Drive Arima 800-2ABC (2222)
Mt Pleasant/Calvary Community Centre #33 Mt. Pleasant Road Arima 800-2ABC (2222)
Asja Girls College School Street, Charlieville Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222)
Central Indoor Sports Complex Saith Park, Chaguanas Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222)
Chaguanas North Secondary Helen Street, Lange Park Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222)
Chaguanas South Secondary Helen Street, Lange Park Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222)
Cunupia Government Primary School Chin Chin Road, Cunupia Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222)
Cunupia Hugh School Hasserath Road, Cunupia Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222)
Edinburgh 500 Primary School Kestral Boulevard, Edinburgh 500 Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222)
Enterprise Sda Church #11 Railway Road, Enterprise Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222)
Flaming Word Ministry Caroni Savannah Road, Charlieville Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222)
Jerningham Government Primary School Hasserath Road, Cunupia Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222)
Vos Government School Charles Street, Gasparillo Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Gasparillo Government School Bonne Avenue Road, Gasparillo Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Bonne Aventure Presbyterian School School Road, Bonne Aventure, Gasparillo Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
St. Margaret’s Government School St. Margaret’s Village, Claxton Bay Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Caratal Roman Catholic School Gasparillo Road, Gasparillo Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Macaulay Government School Hermitage Road, Macaulay Village, Claxton Bay Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Claxton Bay E.C. School (Senior) Cedar Hill Road, School Street, Claxton Bay Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Mayo R.C. School D’abadie Street, Mayo Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Claxton Bay E.C. School (Junior) Cedar Hill Road, Claxton Bay Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Guaracara S.D.M.S. Hindu School Guaracara Junction, Guaracara P.O., Guaracara Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Tortuga Government School 312 Mayo Rd., Tortuga Village Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Phoenix Park Government School Phoenix Park Road, California Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Esperanza Presbyterian School Railway Road, Dow Village, California Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Gran Couva R.C. School Pepper Village, Gran Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
California Government School Southern Main Road, California Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Couva South Government School Lisas Boulevard, Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Preysal Government School Preysal Village, Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Exchange Pres. School Bryce Street, Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Couva E.C. School Corner Church Street And Main Road Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Flanagin Town R.C. School 200 Main Road, Flanagin Town Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Mc Bean S.D.M.S. Hindu School #243 Southern Main Road, Mc Bean Village, Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Mamoral R.C. School #214 Main Road, Mamoral #2, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Caparo Rc School Main Road, Caparo Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Mundo Nuevo R.C. School John Dillon Trace, Mundo Nuevo Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Todds Road R.C. School #34 Fletcher’s Road,Todd’s Road Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Palmiste Government School School Road, Brasso Caparo Valley Rd. Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Longdenville Government School Main Road, Longdenville Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Talparo R.C. School School Street, Talparo Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Ragoonanan Government School Ragoonanan Road, Enterprise Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Las Lomas R.C. School Chin Chin Road, Las Lomas #1 Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Las Lomas Government School Las Lomas No. 2 Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Exchange R.C. School Southern Main Road, Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Pointe A Pierre Government Primary School No. 68, Station Road, Pointe-A-Pierre Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Union Claxton Bay Secondary School Southern Main Road, St.Margarets, Claxton Bay Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Union Presbyterian Primary School Hermitage Road, Union Road, Claxton Bay Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Orange Valley Government Primary School Bay Road, Orange Valley, Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Tabaquite Secondary School Emmanuel Junction Tabaquite Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Couva West Secondary Balisier Ave, Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Balmain Community Center Balmain Main Road Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Talparo Community Center Todds Station Road, Talparo Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Mundo Nuevo Community Centre Lp 470 Mundo Nuevo Road Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882)
Carenage Boys�government Primary School # 8 School Street, Carenage Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
Carenage Girls�government Primary School Corner Francois & School Street, Carenage Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
Carenage Regional Community Complex Crown Trace Off Haig Street, Carenage Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
Central Diego Martin Community Centre Diamond Vale Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
Cocorite Community Center # 1 Seaview Drive Waterhole, Cocorite Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
Diego Martin Sda Church Chou Quan Avenue, Diego Martin Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
Four Roads Community Centre Main Road, Diego Martin Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
La Sieva R.C School #85 Saddle Road, Maraval Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
La Seiva Community Center Old Rifle Range Road La Seiva, Maraval Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
Maraval R.C Church Saddle Road, Maraval Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
Maraval Boys R.C. Primary School Saddle Road, Maraval Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
North Diego Martin Community Council Church Street, Diego Martin Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
Patna Community Center North Post Road Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
Petit Valley Community Centre Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
Petit Valley Sda Church Superville Quarry Road, Via St Lucien Road, Petit Valley. Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
Point Cumuna Regional Complex Pt. Cumana, Carenage Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
Saut D�eau R.C Church( Our Lady Of Guadeloupe Rc Church) Saut D’eau Road Paramin, Maraval Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
Westport Sda Primary School Chou Quan Avenue, Diego Martin Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
Upper Bournes Road Community Center Lp# 50 Bank Street Upper Bournes Road Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
Strait Gate Pentecostal Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diamond Vale Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
World Outreach Church Tara Drive, Petit Valley Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672)
Rio Claro Asja Primary School Mohammed Avenue,Rio Claro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Rio Claro Presbyterian School 25-27 Guayaguayare Road, Rio Claro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Rio Claro High School 2689 Naparima Mayaro Road, Clear Water Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Rio Claro Hindu Primary School Grant Street, Rio Claro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Rio Claro College 2584 Naparima Mayaro Road,Rio Claro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Cushe Government Primary School 7 Government Primary School Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Poole Rc Primary School Lazzari Village, Poole, Rio Claro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Ecclesville Presbyterian Primary School Ecclesville Via Rio Claro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Mafeking Government Primary School Mafeking Village, Mayaro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Libertville Tml Primary School Paymar Trace, Libertville, Rio Claro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Guayaguayare Rc Primary School Warrick Street, New Land Village,Guayaguayare Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Navet Presbyterian School 610 Cunapo Southern Main Road, Navet Village, Rio Claro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Mayaro Composite School Guayaguayare Road, Mayaro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Biche Roman Catholic Primary School 7 Borel Street, Biche Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Mayaro Government Primary School Pierre Village, Mayaro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Ortoire Rc Primary School Ortoire Village, Mayaro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
St.Thomas Mayaro Rc Primary School Radix Village, Mayaro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Plumitan Presbyterian Primary School 6 Settlement Road, Plumitan Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Navet Community Centre Navet Village, Rio Claro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Mayaro Civic Centre Plaisance Road, Mayaro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)
Barrackpore Regional Complex #10 Manohar Maharaj Trace, Barrackpore Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Barrackpore West Secondary School 883 Papourie Road, Barrackpore Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Bien Venue Presbyterian School La Plaisance Road, La Romaine Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Canaan Presbyterian School Lp # 15 S.S. Erin Road Duncan Village, San Fernando Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Clarke Rochard Government School #530-532 Clarke Road, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Clarke Road Hindu School #277 Clarke Road, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Dayanand Memorial Vedic School Ramjohn Avenue, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Debe High School M2 Ring Road Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Golconda Community Centre #1 Golconda Settlement Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Hermitage Presbyterian School Dumfries Road, La Romaine Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Inverness Presbyterian School #1003 Papourie Road, Barrackpore Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
La Romaine Community Centre Lucky Street, La Romaine Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
La Romaine Government Primary Church Street, La Romaine Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
La Romaine Secondary School Church Street, La Romaine Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Lengua Presbyterian Primary School #1277 Papourie Road, Lengua Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Moolchan Trace Community Centre #173 Moolchan Trace, Penal Rock Road Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Parvati Girl�s Hindu College S.S. Erin Road, Debe Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Penal Community Centre Community Centre Street, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Penal Government Primary School Abdool Village, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Penal Presbyterian School Penal Junction, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Penal Rock Presbyterian School 481 Penal Rock Road, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Penal Rock Road Community Centre 4m Penal Rock Road, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
{Kubairsingh} Penal Rock Road Hindu School #579 Penal Rock Road Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Holy Faith Convent Olleverie Drive, Clarke Road/ Lachoos Road, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Monkey Town Government Primary School #649 Papourie Road, Monkey Town Lower Barrackpore Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Penal Rock Road R.C. School #1066 Penal Rock Road Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Penal Secondary School Olliverie Drive, Clarke Road, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Picton Presbyterian Primary School #392 Papourie Road, Diamond Village Via Debe Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Shiva Boys Hindu School 35-37 Clarke Road, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
St. Dominic�s Penal R.C. School Olliverie Drive, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
St. Martin De Porres Morne Diablo R.C. School #413 Scott�s Road, Morne Diablo Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Suchit Trace Hindu School Suchit Trace, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Woodland Hindu School La Fortune, Pluck Road, Jacksingh Street Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Esperance Regional Complex Derrick Road Esperance Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Debe Presbyterian Primary School #1 Periwinkle Drive. Phase I, Debe, Wellington Rd. Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372)
Point Fortin West Secondary Reid Road, Point Fortin Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322)
Point Fortin A.C. School School Road, Point Fortin Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322)
St. Anthony R.C. Church Guapo/Cap De Ville Main Road, Point Fortin Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322)
New Village Community Centre Pilgrim St., New Village Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322)
Point Fortin East Secondary Egypt Main Road. Point Fortin Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322)
Point Fortin Open Bible Church Cap De Ville Main Road, Point Fortin Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322)
Mount Beulah Evangelical Baptist Church Warden Road, Point Fortin Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322)
Point Fortin Church Of Christ Bryce Road, Point Fortin Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322)
Guapo Community Center Southern Main Road, Guapo Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322)
Guapo Government School Southern Main Road, Guapo Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322)
St. Mark�s Hall Techier Main Road Point Fortin Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322)
Point Fortin Indoor Sporting Arena Techier Main Road Point Fortin Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322)
Belmont Boys� Secondary School #34a, Belmont Circular Road, Belmont Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
Belmont Community Centre #47, Jerningham Avenue, Belmont Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
Bethlehem Boys #1a, Besson Street, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
Bethlehem Girls #1a, Besson Street, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
Cocorite Government Primary School Lady Hochoy Circular, Cocorite Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
Eastern Boys Government Primary School George Street, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
Fatima College #2, Gaston Johnson Street, Woodbrook Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
Gonzales Community Centre #4, Upper Quarry Road, Gonzales Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
Moulton Hall Primary School #43, Abercromby Street, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
Mucurapo Girls R.C. School Western Main Road, St. James Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
Newtown Girls R.C. School Maraval Road Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
Queen�s Royal College Queen�s Park West, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
Sacred Heart Girls� R.C. School #2, Kew Place, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
South East P.O.S. Government Secondary #25, Nelson Street, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
St. Catherine Girls� Anglican School Cor. Duke And Richmond Streets, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
St. James Government Secondary School #15, Panka Street, St. James Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
St. Joseph Road Community Center St. Joseph Road, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
St. Mary�s College #75, Frederick Street, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
St. Paul Street Multipurpose St. Paul Street, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
Woodbrook Government Secondary French Street, Woodbrook Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722)
Fifth Company Anglican Primary School 537A Moruga Road, Fifth Company Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
Fifth Company Baptist Primary School 385/7 Moruga Road, Indian Walk Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
Cunjal Government Primary School #214 Cunjal Main Road, Barrackpore, via Princes Town Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
Hardbargain Government Primary School Sisters Road, Williamsville P.O. Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
Hardbargain Community Centre Hardbargain Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
Iere Village Government Primary School Friendship Rd, Iere Village, Princes Town Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
North Trace Government Primary School St. Julien Post Office,New Grant Naparima Mayaro Road Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
Palmyra Hindu Primary School Palmyra Village, Naparima/Mayaro Rd., via San F’do Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
Petite Morne Community Centre 7 Hibiscus Street, Petite Morne Settlement Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
Princes Town (West) Senior Secondary School 52 Loney Rd, Indian Walk, Princes Town Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
Princes Town Community Centre #115 High St, Princes Town Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
Princes Town No.2 Presbyterian Primary School #49 Matilda Ave, New Grant, Princes Town Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
Rochard Douglas Presbyterian Primary 493 Rochard Douglas Rd, Barrackpore Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
Rock River R.C. Primary School #1561 Moruga Road, Rock River, Moruga Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
Sixth Company Anglican Primary School #183 Sixth Company Circular Road, Sixth Company Via New Grant Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
St. Clement’s� Vedic Primary School 102, Naparima/Mayaro Road, St. Clement Junction, San Fernando Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
St. Stephen�s Anglican Primary School High Street, Princes Town Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
Utt Corinth College Corinth Road, Ste. Madeline, San Fernando Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
Williamsville Community Centre #40 Kent St, Williamsville Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872)
Anstey Memorial Anglican Girls 29 Drayton Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Asja Boys College 19-21 Park Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Asja Girls College 35-36 Park Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Christ The King Rc Church Hilda Lazzari Terrace, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Cocoyea Community Centre St. Andrew Park, Cocoyea Village San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Cocoyea Government School Forress Avenue, Cocoyea San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Cocoyea Open Bible Church 13 Forress Avenue, Cocoyea San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Cocoyea Recreational Facility St. Andrew Park, West, Cocoyea Village San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Cocoyea Seventh Day Adventist Church 41-47 Simpson Brown Terrace, Cocoyea San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Creative Arts Centre 97c Circular Road, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Deliverance Centre Chacon Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Embacadere Community Centre Embacadere San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Faith Centre Church 3-5 Prince-Of-Wales Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Girls Guide Associates Rushworth Street Ext, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Gulf View Community Centre #1 Canaan Road Bamboo Village, La Romaine San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Lions Club Circular Road, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Mannie Ramjohn Stadium Union Park West, Marabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Marabella Boys Anglican 73b Southern Main Road, Marabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Marabella Girls Anglican 73b Southern Main Road, Marabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Marabella Government School Marabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Marabella North Secondary School Marabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Marabella Presbyterian Church 13 Southern Main Road, Marabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Marabella Rc Church Danford Street, Marabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Mon Repos Regional Complex 1-3 Tyler Smith Street, Mon Repos San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Mon Repos Rc School 9 Torrance Street, Mon Repos San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Naparima Boys College Lute Drive Independence Avenue, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Naparima Girls High School La Pique Road, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Owtu � Marabella West Southern Main Road, Marabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Owtu � Palms Club Pointe-A-Pierre Road, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Owtu � Paramount Building 99a Circular Road, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Pleasantville Community Centre Prince Albert Street, Pleasantville San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Pleasantville Secondary School 200 Collector Road, Pleasantville San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Presentation College 32-34 Coffee Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
St. Benedicts College Southern Main Road, La Romaine San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
St. Joseph Convent Harris Promenade City Square, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
San Fernando Central Secondary School Todd Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
San Fernando District Scout House Ep52 Circle Drive, Embacadere San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
San Fernando East Secondary School 200 Collector Road, Pleasantville San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
San Fernando Girls Government School 84 Rushworth Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
San Fernando West Secondary School Farrah Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena Off Prince Albert Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Utt � South Winston Gopaul Drive Tarouba Link Road San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Vistabella Regional Complex Ninth Street, Vistabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Vistabella Rc Church Cor. Arch & Manjack Streets, Vistabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238)
Success/Laventille Secondary School Eastern Main Road, Laventille San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Laventille Regional Complex Trinity Avenue, Laventille San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Success Central Community Center Marcella Street, Laventille San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Morvant/Laventille Secondary School Pelican Extension Road, Morvant San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Mt. Hope/Mt. Lambert Community Center Community Drive, Mt. Hope San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Mt. D�or Community Center Community Drive, Mt D�or San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Mt. Hope Secondary School Gordon Street, Mt. Hope San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Barataria Community Center Lower 6th Avenue Extention, Barataria San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Barataria South Secondary School 3rd Avenue South Extension, Barataria San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Barataria North Secondary School 6th Avenue Extention, Barataria San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
St. George�s College 10th Street, Barataria San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Barataria Regional Community Center 3rd Avenue, Barataria San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Laventille Extension Never Dirty, Morvant 7th Angelina Terrace, Never Dirty, Morvant San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Malick Secondary School Coconut Drive, Morvant San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Blanchisseuse Secondary School Paria Main Road, Via Blanchisseuse San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
La Pastora Community Center Capriata Road La Pastora, Upper Santa Cruz San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Las Cuevas Government Primary School St Michael Village Via North Coast Road San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Maracas Community Center Savannah Road, Maracas San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Immortelle Children�s Centre #2 A St. Ann�s Garden, St. Ann�s San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Cascade School For The Deaf 19 Cascade Road, Cascade San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Misir St. Francis Valley Road, Morvant San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Aranguez Community Center Mahelal Street, Aranguez San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Bourg Mulatresse Community Centre Saddle Road, Bourg Mulatresse, Lower Santa Cruz San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Malick Youth Facility Upper 7th Avenue, Malick Barataria San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Malick Community Centre Upper Sixth Avenue, Malick Barataria San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Aranguez North Secondary Boundary Road, San Juan San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
St. Barb�s Central Community Centre Upper St. Barbs, Belmont San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Trou Macaque Road Community Center Corner Trou Macaque And Spring Village San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Chinapoo Community Center Laventille Extention Road, Chinapoo Village, Morvant San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Shende Street Community Centre L.P. 73 Shende Street Extension, Sunshine Avenue, San Juan San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572)
Brooklyn Community Center Mc Gillivary Road Obliquely Opposite Lp 62 Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Coryal High School Cumuto Main Road, Cumuto Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Coryal R.C. Primary School Lp 4 Tamana Hill Road, Coryal Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Cumaca R.C. Primary School Platanal Road Cumaca Via Valencia-Relocated To Alexanders Street, Valencia Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Cumana R.C. Primary School 40 Km Toco Main Road Cumana Village Cumana Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Cumana Sda Church Punch Street Cumana Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Cumana Sda Primary School Punch Street, Cumana Village Toco Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Cumuto Presbyterian Primary School 3mm St. Marie, Emmanuel Road Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Cunapo St. Francis Primary School 59 Brierley Street Sangre Grande Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Cunaripo Presbyterian Primary School Guaico Tamana Road, Cunaripo Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Grovesnor Presbyterian School Cunapo Southern Main Road, Coalmine Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Guaico Government Primary School Eastern Main Road, Damarie Hill, Guaico Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Guaico Government Secondary Turure Road, Guaico Sangre Grande Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Jubliee Presbyterian Primary School Guaico Tamana Road, Guaico Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
L’anse Noire Moravian Primary L’anse Noir Toco Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Lower Cumuto Government Primary School Lp 119 B Cumuto Main Road Cumuto Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Manzanilla High School Cedar Hill Trace, Emr Manzanilla Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Matelot Community R.C. Primary Pyke Street Matelot Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Matura Government Primary 10 1/2 Mm Toco Road Matura Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Matura Sda Church 10 1/2mm Toco Main Road Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Monte Video Government Primary Cox Street Monte Video Via Sans Souci Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
North Eastern College Graham Trace Via Ojoe Road Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Plum Road Presbyterian Primary School 324 Plum Mitan Main Road, Plum Road Manzanilla Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Rampanalgas R.C. Primary Balandra Village Toco Main Road Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Rampanalgas Sda Church Jerome Street, Balandra Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Sangre Grande Government Secondary School Graham Trace Via Ojoe Road Sangre Grande Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Sangre Grande Hindu School Rousseau Street, Sangre Grande Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Sangre Grande Sda Primary Ojoe Road Sangre Grande Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Sans Souci R.C. Primary George Street Sans Souci Toco Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
St. Andrews Regional Life Center Eastern Main Road Upper Sangre Grande Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
St. Helena Community Centre Paria Main Road, St. Helena Village, Matelot Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Tamana Hindu (Sdms) Primary School Tamana Hill Road, Tamana Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Tamana R.C. Primary School Four Roads Tamana Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Toco Anglican Primary School Church Street , Toco Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Toco Regional Complex Cemetery Street Toco Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Upper Cumuto Government Primary School Cumuto Main Road Cumuto Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Upper Guaico R.C. Primary School 918 Guaico R.C. Primary School Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Valencia Community Center 74-75 Quarry Road, Valencia Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Valencia R. C Government Primary Flamboyant Crescent, Valencia Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Valencia Secondary High School Oropouche Road, Valencia Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Valencia South Government Corner Of Alexander Street, Valencia Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472)
Granville R.C School 219 Syfoo Trace Granville Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Icacos Government Primary School Icacos Village Cedros Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Lochmaben R.C School Fullerton Village Cedros Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Cedros Government Primary School Bonasse Village Cedros Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Cedros Government Secondary School Bonasse Village Cedros Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Cedros Community Center Bonasse Village Cedros Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Siparia R.C Boys School 28 Mary Street Siparia Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
St. Bridgit’s Girls R.C School 8 La Pastora Street Siparia Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Siparia Sda School Station Street Siparia Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Palo Seco Government Primary School Ss Erin Main Road Palo Seco Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Santa Flora Government Primary School School Road Santa Flora Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Rancho Quemado Government Primary Rancho Quemado South Trace Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Dalley’s Village Community Center St. Daley’s� Village Santa Flora Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Erin Road Presbyterian Ss Erin Road Quarry Village Siparia Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Siparia Road Presbyterian School Thick Village Siparia Road Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Siparia Road Kpa School Thick Village Siparia Road Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Siparia West Secondary School La Brea Trace Siparia Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Siparaia East Secondary School La Brea Trace Siparia Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Thick Village Community Center Thick Village Siparia Road Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Fyzabad Community Center Guapo Road Fyzabad Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Salazar Trace Government Salazar Trace Point Fortin Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Buenos Ayres Government Primary School Erin Cap-De-Ville Buenos Ayres Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Erin R.C. School St. Francis Village Erin Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Erin Community Center St. Francis Village Erin Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Lot 10 Community Center Lot 10 Village Parrylands Guapo Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Los Bajos Community Center Shearer St. Los Bajos Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
La Brea R.C School Church Street La Brea Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Brighton A.C School Three Hands� Junction La Brea Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Vessigny Government Secondary School Smr Vessigny Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Sobo Sobo Village La Brea Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Vance River #6 Road Vance River Point Fortin Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
La Brea Point D’or� Point Sable Rd La Brea Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Rousillac Presbyterian School 315-317 Smr Rousillac Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Rousillac Community Center Happy Hill Road Rousillac Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Avocat Vedic School Avocat Village Fyzabad Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Fyzabad Presbyterian School Lum Tack Hill Fyzabad Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Pepper Village Government School Guapo Road Fyzabad Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Delhi Road Hindu School Temple Road Delhi Road Fyzabad Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Fyzabad Secondary School 128-132 Guapo Road Fyzabad Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Mon Desir Community Center Mondesir Delhi Road Fyzabad Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Siparia S.D.M.S. School Seegobin Drive Siparia Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
St. Christopher’s Anglican School 1-3 High Street Siparia Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Iere High School Boyanie Trace Siparia Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
Siparia Community Center Grell Street Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
South Oropouche Government Primary School 1-2 John’s Road South Oropouche Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
San Francique Presbyterian School 478-478 Pluck Road San Francique Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
South Oropouche Community Center Tito Hill, South Oropouche Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)
El Dorado Community Centre Caura Royal Road, El Dorado Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Aripo Community Centre Aripo Village Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Bamboo Grove #2 Community Centre Jaffar Street, Bamboo Grove #2 Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Blanchisseuse Community Centre Upper Village, Blanchisseuse Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Brasso Seco Community Centre Paria Main Road, Brasso Seco Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Cane Farm/Kandahar Community Centre Crown Street, Tacarigua Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Maracas Valley Community Centre Maracas Royal Rd., Maracas Valley Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
D’Abadie Community Centre Recreation Ground Road, D�abadie Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Lopinot/La Pastora Community Centre Lopinot Road, Arouca Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Real Spring Community Centre N.U.G.F.W Housing Development Realspring, Valsayn Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Bon Air West Community Facility Blue Mussel Street, Bon Air West Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Lluengo Community Centre #4 Las Cuevas Road, Lluengo Village, Maracas St Joseph Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Arouca Community Centre Victory Street, Arouca Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Curepe Community Centre Southern Main Road, Curepe Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Five Rivers Community Centre 5th Street, Five Rivers Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
St. Joseph Community Centre Market Street, St.Joseph Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
St. Augustine Community Centre Freeman Road, St. Augustine Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Tunapuna Community Centre Corner Centenary Street & priority Bus Route, Tunapuna Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Tacarigua Community Centre Bally Street, Tacarigua Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Morne La Croix Community Centre Lp#212 Morne La Croix Village, via Blanchisseuse Rd, Arima Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Caura Activity Centre = Lp#137 Caura Royal Road, Caura Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Pinto Road Community Centre 1 Pinto Rd., Arima Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Red Hill Community Centre Settlement Rd., Red Hill, D’Abadie Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
La Seiva Community Centre Centre Trace La Seiva, St Joseph Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Carapo Community Centre Carapo Main Road, Arima Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Upper El Dorado Community Centre College Road, El Dorado Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Spring Village Community Centre Kalpoo Street, Spring Village, Valsayn Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)
Wharf Trace Community Centre Wharf Trace, St Joseph Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)

 

 

DOWNLOAD THE LIST HERE

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion