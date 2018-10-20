Here is a list of Emergency Shelters and Contact information – please share to anyone in need or in any affected areas a downloadable copy is available here also.
|Shelter
|Address
|Municipal Corporation
|Hotline Number
|Arima Boys� Government Primary School
|King Street Arima
|Arima
|800-2ABC (2222)
|Arima Girls� Government Primary School
|#5 St.Joseph Street Arima
|Arima
|800-2ABC (2222)
|Arima New Government Primary School
|Buena Vista Gardens Arima
|Arima
|800-2ABC (2222)
|Malabar Community Centre
|Lp #22 Malabar Road
|Arima
|800-2ABC (2222)
|Malabar Phase Iv Community Centre
|Flamingo Boulevard Phase Iv
|Arima
|800-2ABC (2222)
|Malabar Secondary School
|Holly Beautedier Drive
|Arima
|800-2ABC (2222)
|Mt Pleasant/Calvary Community Centre
|#33 Mt. Pleasant Road
|Arima
|800-2ABC (2222)
|Asja Girls College
|School Street, Charlieville
|Chaguanas
|800-DCBC (3222)
|Central Indoor Sports Complex
|Saith Park, Chaguanas
|Chaguanas
|800-DCBC (3222)
|Chaguanas North Secondary
|Helen Street, Lange Park
|Chaguanas
|800-DCBC (3222)
|Chaguanas South Secondary
|Helen Street, Lange Park
|Chaguanas
|800-DCBC (3222)
|Cunupia Government Primary School
|Chin Chin Road, Cunupia
|Chaguanas
|800-DCBC (3222)
|Cunupia Hugh School
|Hasserath Road, Cunupia
|Chaguanas
|800-DCBC (3222)
|Edinburgh 500 Primary School
|Kestral Boulevard, Edinburgh 500
|Chaguanas
|800-DCBC (3222)
|Enterprise Sda Church
|#11 Railway Road, Enterprise
|Chaguanas
|800-DCBC (3222)
|Flaming Word Ministry
|Caroni Savannah Road, Charlieville
|Chaguanas
|800-DCBC (3222)
|Jerningham Government Primary School
|Hasserath Road, Cunupia
|Chaguanas
|800-DCBC (3222)
|Vos Government School
|Charles Street, Gasparillo
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Gasparillo Government School
|Bonne Avenue Road, Gasparillo
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Bonne Aventure Presbyterian School
|School Road, Bonne Aventure, Gasparillo
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|St. Margaret’s Government School
|St. Margaret’s Village, Claxton Bay
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Caratal Roman Catholic School
|Gasparillo Road, Gasparillo
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Macaulay Government School
|Hermitage Road, Macaulay Village, Claxton Bay
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Claxton Bay E.C. School (Senior)
|Cedar Hill Road, School Street, Claxton Bay
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Mayo R.C. School
|D’abadie Street, Mayo
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Claxton Bay E.C. School (Junior)
|Cedar Hill Road, Claxton Bay
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Guaracara S.D.M.S. Hindu School
|Guaracara Junction, Guaracara P.O., Guaracara
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Tortuga Government School
|312 Mayo Rd., Tortuga Village
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Phoenix Park Government School
|Phoenix Park Road, California
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Esperanza Presbyterian School
|Railway Road, Dow Village, California
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Gran Couva R.C. School
|Pepper Village, Gran Couva
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|California Government School
|Southern Main Road, California
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Couva South Government School
|Lisas Boulevard, Couva
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Preysal Government School
|Preysal Village, Couva
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Exchange Pres. School
|Bryce Street, Couva
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Couva E.C. School
|Corner Church Street And Main Road Couva
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Flanagin Town R.C. School
|200 Main Road, Flanagin Town
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Mc Bean S.D.M.S. Hindu School
|#243 Southern Main Road, Mc Bean Village, Couva
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Mamoral R.C. School
|#214 Main Road, Mamoral #2,
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Caparo Rc School
|Main Road, Caparo
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Mundo Nuevo R.C. School
|John Dillon Trace, Mundo Nuevo
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Todds Road R.C. School
|#34 Fletcher’s Road,Todd’s Road
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Palmiste Government School
|School Road, Brasso Caparo Valley Rd.
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Longdenville Government School
|Main Road, Longdenville
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Talparo R.C. School
|School Street, Talparo
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Ragoonanan Government School
|Ragoonanan Road, Enterprise
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Las Lomas R.C. School
|Chin Chin Road, Las Lomas #1
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Las Lomas Government School
|Las Lomas No. 2
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Exchange R.C. School
|Southern Main Road, Couva
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Pointe A Pierre Government Primary School
|No. 68, Station Road, Pointe-A-Pierre
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Union Claxton Bay Secondary School
|Southern Main Road, St.Margarets, Claxton Bay
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Union Presbyterian Primary School
|Hermitage Road, Union Road, Claxton Bay
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Orange Valley Government Primary School
|Bay Road, Orange Valley, Couva
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Tabaquite Secondary School
|Emmanuel Junction Tabaquite
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Couva West Secondary
|Balisier Ave, Couva
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Balmain Community Center
|Balmain Main Road Couva
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Talparo Community Center
|Todds Station Road, Talparo
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Mundo Nuevo Community Centre
|Lp 470 Mundo Nuevo Road
|Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo
|800-CTTC (2882)
|Carenage Boys�government Primary School
|# 8 School Street, Carenage
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|Carenage Girls�government Primary School
|Corner Francois & School Street, Carenage
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|Carenage Regional Community Complex
|Crown Trace Off Haig Street, Carenage
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|Central Diego Martin Community Centre
|Diamond Vale
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|Cocorite Community Center
|# 1 Seaview Drive Waterhole, Cocorite
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|Diego Martin Sda Church
|Chou Quan Avenue, Diego Martin
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|Four Roads Community Centre
|Main Road, Diego Martin
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|La Sieva R.C School
|#85 Saddle Road, Maraval
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|La Seiva Community Center
|Old Rifle Range Road La Seiva, Maraval
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|Maraval R.C Church
|Saddle Road, Maraval
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|Maraval Boys R.C. Primary School
|Saddle Road, Maraval
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|North Diego Martin Community Council
|Church Street, Diego Martin
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|Patna Community Center
|North Post Road
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|Petit Valley Community Centre
|Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|Petit Valley Sda Church
|Superville Quarry Road, Via St Lucien Road, Petit Valley.
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|Point Cumuna Regional Complex
|Pt. Cumana, Carenage
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|Saut D�eau R.C Church( Our Lady Of Guadeloupe Rc Church)
|Saut D’eau Road Paramin, Maraval
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|Westport Sda Primary School
|Chou Quan Avenue, Diego Martin
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|Upper Bournes Road Community Center
|Lp# 50 Bank Street Upper Bournes Road
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|Strait Gate Pentecostal
|Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diamond Vale
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|World Outreach Church
|Tara Drive, Petit Valley
|Diego Martin
|800-DMRC (3672)
|Rio Claro Asja Primary School
|Mohammed Avenue,Rio Claro
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Rio Claro Presbyterian School
|25-27 Guayaguayare Road, Rio Claro
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Rio Claro High School
|2689 Naparima Mayaro Road, Clear Water
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Rio Claro Hindu Primary School
|Grant Street, Rio Claro
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Rio Claro College
|2584 Naparima Mayaro Road,Rio Claro
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Cushe Government Primary School
|7 Government Primary School
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Poole Rc Primary School
|Lazzari Village, Poole, Rio Claro
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Ecclesville Presbyterian Primary School
|Ecclesville Via Rio Claro
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Mafeking Government Primary School
|Mafeking Village, Mayaro
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Libertville Tml Primary School
|Paymar Trace, Libertville, Rio Claro
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Guayaguayare Rc Primary School
|Warrick Street, New Land Village,Guayaguayare
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Navet Presbyterian School
|610 Cunapo Southern Main Road, Navet Village, Rio Claro
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Mayaro Composite School
|Guayaguayare Road, Mayaro
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Biche Roman Catholic Primary School
|7 Borel Street, Biche
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Mayaro Government Primary School
|Pierre Village, Mayaro
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Ortoire Rc Primary School
|Ortoire Village, Mayaro
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|St.Thomas Mayaro Rc Primary School
|Radix Village, Mayaro
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Plumitan Presbyterian Primary School
|6 Settlement Road, Plumitan
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Navet Community Centre
|Navet Village, Rio Claro
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Mayaro Civic Centre
|Plaisance Road, Mayaro
|Mayaro/Rio Claro
|800-4MRC (4672)
|Barrackpore Regional Complex
|#10 Manohar Maharaj Trace, Barrackpore
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Barrackpore West Secondary School
|883 Papourie Road, Barrackpore
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Bien Venue Presbyterian School
|La Plaisance Road, La Romaine
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Canaan Presbyterian School
|Lp # 15 S.S. Erin Road Duncan Village, San Fernando
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Clarke Rochard Government School
|#530-532 Clarke Road, Penal
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Clarke Road Hindu School
|#277 Clarke Road, Penal
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Dayanand Memorial Vedic School
|Ramjohn Avenue, Penal
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Debe High School
|M2 Ring Road
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Golconda Community Centre
|#1 Golconda Settlement
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Hermitage Presbyterian School
|Dumfries Road, La Romaine
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Inverness Presbyterian School
|#1003 Papourie Road, Barrackpore
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|La Romaine Community Centre
|Lucky Street, La Romaine
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|La Romaine Government Primary
|Church Street, La Romaine
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|La Romaine Secondary School
|Church Street, La Romaine
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Lengua Presbyterian Primary School
|#1277 Papourie Road, Lengua
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Moolchan Trace Community Centre
|#173 Moolchan Trace, Penal Rock Road
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Parvati Girl�s Hindu College
|S.S. Erin Road, Debe
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Penal Community Centre
|Community Centre Street, Penal
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Penal Government Primary School
|Abdool Village, Penal
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Penal Presbyterian School
|Penal Junction, Penal
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Penal Rock Presbyterian School
|481 Penal Rock Road, Penal
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Penal Rock Road Community Centre
|4m Penal Rock Road, Penal
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|{Kubairsingh} Penal Rock Road Hindu School
|#579 Penal Rock Road
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Holy Faith Convent
|Olleverie Drive, Clarke Road/ Lachoos Road, Penal
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Monkey Town Government Primary School
|#649 Papourie Road, Monkey Town Lower Barrackpore
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Penal Rock Road R.C. School
|#1066 Penal Rock Road
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Penal Secondary School
|Olliverie Drive, Clarke Road, Penal
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Picton Presbyterian Primary School
|#392 Papourie Road, Diamond Village Via Debe
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Shiva Boys Hindu School
|35-37 Clarke Road, Penal
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|St. Dominic�s Penal R.C. School
|Olliverie Drive, Penal
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|St. Martin De Porres Morne Diablo R.C. School
|#413 Scott�s Road, Morne Diablo
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Suchit Trace Hindu School
|Suchit Trace, Penal
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Woodland Hindu School
|La Fortune, Pluck Road, Jacksingh Street
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Esperance Regional Complex
|Derrick Road Esperance
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Debe Presbyterian Primary School
|#1 Periwinkle Drive. Phase I, Debe, Wellington Rd.
|Penal/Debe
|800-PDRC (7372)
|Point Fortin West Secondary
|Reid Road, Point Fortin
|Point Fortin
|800-PFBC (7322)
|Point Fortin A.C. School
|School Road, Point Fortin
|Point Fortin
|800-PFBC (7322)
|St. Anthony R.C. Church
|Guapo/Cap De Ville Main Road, Point Fortin
|Point Fortin
|800-PFBC (7322)
|New Village Community Centre
|Pilgrim St., New Village
|Point Fortin
|800-PFBC (7322)
|Point Fortin East Secondary
|Egypt Main Road. Point Fortin
|Point Fortin
|800-PFBC (7322)
|Point Fortin Open Bible Church
|Cap De Ville Main Road, Point Fortin
|Point Fortin
|800-PFBC (7322)
|Mount Beulah Evangelical Baptist Church
|Warden Road, Point Fortin
|Point Fortin
|800-PFBC (7322)
|Point Fortin Church Of Christ
|Bryce Road, Point Fortin
|Point Fortin
|800-PFBC (7322)
|Guapo Community Center
|Southern Main Road, Guapo
|Point Fortin
|800-PFBC (7322)
|Guapo Government School
|Southern Main Road, Guapo
|Point Fortin
|800-PFBC (7322)
|St. Mark�s Hall
|Techier Main Road Point Fortin
|Point Fortin
|800-PFBC (7322)
|Point Fortin Indoor Sporting Arena
|Techier Main Road Point Fortin
|Point Fortin
|800-PFBC (7322)
|Belmont Boys� Secondary School
|#34a, Belmont Circular Road, Belmont
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|Belmont Community Centre
|#47, Jerningham Avenue, Belmont
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|Bethlehem Boys
|#1a, Besson Street, Port Of Spain
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|Bethlehem Girls
|#1a, Besson Street, Port Of Spain
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|Cocorite Government Primary School
|Lady Hochoy Circular, Cocorite
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|Eastern Boys Government Primary School
|George Street, Port Of Spain
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|Fatima College
|#2, Gaston Johnson Street, Woodbrook
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|Gonzales Community Centre
|#4, Upper Quarry Road, Gonzales
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|Moulton Hall Primary School
|#43, Abercromby Street, Port Of Spain
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|Mucurapo Girls R.C. School
|Western Main Road, St. James
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|Newtown Girls R.C. School
|Maraval Road
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|Queen�s Royal College
|Queen�s Park West, Port Of Spain
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|Sacred Heart Girls� R.C. School
|#2, Kew Place, Port Of Spain
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|South East P.O.S. Government Secondary
|#25, Nelson Street, Port Of Spain
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|St. Catherine Girls� Anglican School
|Cor. Duke And Richmond Streets, Port Of Spain
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|St. James Government Secondary School
|#15, Panka Street, St. James
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|St. Joseph Road Community Center
|St. Joseph Road, Port Of Spain
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|St. Mary�s College
|#75, Frederick Street, Port Of Spain
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|St. Paul Street Multipurpose
|St. Paul Street, Port Of Spain
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|Woodbrook Government Secondary
|French Street, Woodbrook
|Port Of Spain
|800-PSCC (7722)
|Fifth Company Anglican Primary School
|537A Moruga Road, Fifth Company
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|Fifth Company Baptist Primary School
|385/7 Moruga Road, Indian Walk
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|Cunjal Government Primary School
|#214 Cunjal Main Road, Barrackpore, via Princes Town
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|Hardbargain Government Primary School
|Sisters Road, Williamsville P.O.
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|Hardbargain Community Centre
|Hardbargain
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|Iere Village Government Primary School
|Friendship Rd, Iere Village, Princes Town
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|North Trace Government Primary School
|St. Julien Post Office,New Grant Naparima Mayaro Road
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|Palmyra Hindu Primary School
|Palmyra Village, Naparima/Mayaro Rd., via San F’do
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|Petite Morne Community Centre
|7 Hibiscus Street, Petite Morne Settlement
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|Princes Town (West) Senior Secondary School
|52 Loney Rd, Indian Walk, Princes Town
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|Princes Town Community Centre
|#115 High St, Princes Town
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|Princes Town No.2 Presbyterian Primary School
|#49 Matilda Ave, New Grant, Princes Town
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|Rochard Douglas Presbyterian Primary
|493 Rochard Douglas Rd, Barrackpore
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|Rock River R.C. Primary School
|#1561 Moruga Road, Rock River, Moruga
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|Sixth Company Anglican Primary School
|#183 Sixth Company Circular Road, Sixth Company Via New Grant
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|St. Clement’s� Vedic Primary School
|102, Naparima/Mayaro Road, St. Clement Junction, San Fernando
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|St. Stephen�s Anglican Primary School
|High Street, Princes Town
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|Utt Corinth College
|Corinth Road, Ste. Madeline, San Fernando
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|Williamsville Community Centre
|#40 Kent St, Williamsville
|Princes Town
|800-PTRC (7872)
|Anstey Memorial Anglican Girls
|29 Drayton Street, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Asja Boys College
|19-21 Park Street, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Asja Girls College
|35-36 Park Street, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Christ The King Rc Church
|Hilda Lazzari Terrace, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Cocoyea Community Centre
|St. Andrew Park, Cocoyea Village
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Cocoyea Government School
|Forress Avenue, Cocoyea
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Cocoyea Open Bible Church
|13 Forress Avenue, Cocoyea
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Cocoyea Recreational Facility
|St. Andrew Park, West, Cocoyea Village
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Cocoyea Seventh Day Adventist Church
|41-47 Simpson Brown Terrace, Cocoyea
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Creative Arts Centre
|97c Circular Road, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Deliverance Centre
|Chacon Street, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Embacadere Community Centre
|Embacadere
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Faith Centre Church
|3-5 Prince-Of-Wales Street, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Girls Guide Associates
|Rushworth Street Ext, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Gulf View Community Centre
|#1 Canaan Road Bamboo Village, La Romaine
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Lions Club
|Circular Road, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Mannie Ramjohn Stadium
|Union Park West, Marabella
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Marabella Boys Anglican
|73b Southern Main Road, Marabella
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Marabella Girls Anglican
|73b Southern Main Road, Marabella
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Marabella Government School
|Marabella
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Marabella North Secondary School
|Marabella
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Marabella Presbyterian Church
|13 Southern Main Road, Marabella
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Marabella Rc Church
|Danford Street, Marabella
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Mon Repos Regional Complex
|1-3 Tyler Smith Street, Mon Repos
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Mon Repos Rc School
|9 Torrance Street, Mon Repos
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Naparima Boys College
|Lute Drive Independence Avenue, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Naparima Girls High School
|La Pique Road, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Owtu � Marabella West
|Southern Main Road, Marabella
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Owtu � Palms Club
|Pointe-A-Pierre Road, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Owtu � Paramount Building
|99a Circular Road, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Pleasantville Community Centre
|Prince Albert Street, Pleasantville
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Pleasantville Secondary School
|200 Collector Road, Pleasantville
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Presentation College
|32-34 Coffee Street, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|St. Benedicts College
|Southern Main Road, La Romaine
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|St. Joseph Convent
|Harris Promenade City Square, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|San Fernando Central Secondary School
|Todd Street, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|San Fernando District Scout House
|Ep52 Circle Drive, Embacadere
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|San Fernando East Secondary School
|200 Collector Road, Pleasantville
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|San Fernando Girls Government School
|84 Rushworth Street, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|San Fernando West Secondary School
|Farrah Street, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena
|Off Prince Albert Street, San Fernando
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Utt � South
|Winston Gopaul Drive Tarouba Link Road
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Vistabella Regional Complex
|Ninth Street, Vistabella
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Vistabella Rc Church
|Cor. Arch & Manjack Streets, Vistabella
|San Fernando
|800-SCDU(7238)
|Success/Laventille Secondary School
|Eastern Main Road, Laventille
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Laventille Regional Complex
|Trinity Avenue, Laventille
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Success Central Community Center
|Marcella Street, Laventille
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Morvant/Laventille Secondary School
|Pelican Extension Road, Morvant
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Mt. Hope/Mt. Lambert Community Center
|Community Drive, Mt. Hope
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Mt. D�or Community Center
|Community Drive, Mt D�or
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Mt. Hope Secondary School
|Gordon Street, Mt. Hope
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Barataria Community Center
|Lower 6th Avenue Extention, Barataria
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Barataria South Secondary School
|3rd Avenue South Extension, Barataria
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Barataria North Secondary School
|6th Avenue Extention, Barataria
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|St. George�s College
|10th Street, Barataria
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Barataria Regional Community Center
|3rd Avenue, Barataria
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Laventille Extension Never Dirty, Morvant
|7th Angelina Terrace, Never Dirty, Morvant
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Malick Secondary School
|Coconut Drive, Morvant
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Blanchisseuse Secondary School
|Paria Main Road, Via Blanchisseuse
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|La Pastora Community Center
|Capriata Road La Pastora, Upper Santa Cruz
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Las Cuevas Government Primary School
|St Michael Village Via North Coast Road
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Maracas Community Center
|Savannah Road, Maracas
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Immortelle Children�s Centre
|#2 A St. Ann�s Garden, St. Ann�s
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Cascade School For The Deaf
|19 Cascade Road, Cascade
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Misir
|St. Francis Valley Road, Morvant
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Aranguez Community Center
|Mahelal Street, Aranguez
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Bourg Mulatresse Community Centre
|Saddle Road, Bourg Mulatresse, Lower Santa Cruz
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Malick Youth Facility
|Upper 7th Avenue, Malick Barataria
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Malick Community Centre
|Upper Sixth Avenue, Malick Barataria
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Aranguez North Secondary
|Boundary Road, San Juan
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|St. Barb�s Central Community Centre
|Upper St. Barbs, Belmont
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Trou Macaque Road Community Center
|Corner Trou Macaque And Spring Village
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Chinapoo Community Center
|Laventille Extention Road, Chinapoo Village, Morvant
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Shende Street Community Centre
|L.P. 73 Shende Street Extension, Sunshine Avenue, San Juan
|San Juan/Laventille
|800-SLRC (7572)
|Brooklyn Community Center
|Mc Gillivary Road Obliquely Opposite Lp 62
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Coryal High School
|Cumuto Main Road, Cumuto
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Coryal R.C. Primary School
|Lp 4 Tamana Hill Road, Coryal
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Cumaca R.C. Primary School
|Platanal Road Cumaca Via Valencia-Relocated To Alexanders Street, Valencia
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Cumana R.C. Primary School
|40 Km Toco Main Road Cumana Village Cumana
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Cumana Sda Church
|Punch Street Cumana
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Cumana Sda Primary School
|Punch Street, Cumana Village Toco
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Cumuto Presbyterian Primary School
|3mm St. Marie, Emmanuel Road
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Cunapo St. Francis Primary School
|59 Brierley Street Sangre Grande
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Cunaripo Presbyterian Primary School
|Guaico Tamana Road, Cunaripo
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Grovesnor Presbyterian School
|Cunapo Southern Main Road, Coalmine
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Guaico Government Primary School
|Eastern Main Road, Damarie Hill, Guaico
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Guaico Government Secondary
|Turure Road, Guaico Sangre Grande
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Jubliee Presbyterian Primary School
|Guaico Tamana Road, Guaico
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|L’anse Noire Moravian Primary
|L’anse Noir Toco
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Lower Cumuto Government Primary School
|Lp 119 B Cumuto Main Road Cumuto
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Manzanilla High School
|Cedar Hill Trace, Emr Manzanilla
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Matelot Community R.C. Primary
|Pyke Street Matelot
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Matura Government Primary
|10 1/2 Mm Toco Road Matura
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Matura Sda Church
|10 1/2mm Toco Main Road
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Monte Video Government Primary
|Cox Street Monte Video Via Sans Souci
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|North Eastern College
|Graham Trace Via Ojoe Road
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Plum Road Presbyterian Primary School
|324 Plum Mitan Main Road, Plum Road Manzanilla
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Rampanalgas R.C. Primary
|Balandra Village Toco Main Road
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Rampanalgas Sda Church
|Jerome Street, Balandra
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Sangre Grande Government Secondary School
|Graham Trace Via Ojoe Road Sangre Grande
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Sangre Grande Hindu School
|Rousseau Street, Sangre Grande
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Sangre Grande Sda Primary
|Ojoe Road Sangre Grande
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Sans Souci R.C. Primary
|George Street Sans Souci Toco
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|St. Andrews Regional Life Center
|Eastern Main Road Upper Sangre Grande
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|St. Helena Community Centre
|Paria Main Road, St. Helena Village, Matelot
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Tamana Hindu (Sdms) Primary School
|Tamana Hill Road, Tamana
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Tamana R.C. Primary School
|Four Roads Tamana
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Toco Anglican Primary School
|Church Street , Toco
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Toco Regional Complex
|Cemetery Street Toco
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Upper Cumuto Government Primary School
|Cumuto Main Road Cumuto
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Upper Guaico R.C. Primary School
|918 Guaico R.C. Primary School
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Valencia Community Center
|74-75 Quarry Road, Valencia
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Valencia R. C Government Primary
|Flamboyant Crescent, Valencia
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Valencia Secondary High School
|Oropouche Road, Valencia
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Valencia South Government
|Corner Of Alexander Street, Valencia
|Sangre Grande
|800-SGRC (7472)
|Granville R.C School
|219 Syfoo Trace Granville
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Icacos Government Primary School
|Icacos Village Cedros
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Lochmaben R.C School
|Fullerton Village Cedros
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Cedros Government Primary School
|Bonasse Village Cedros
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Cedros Government Secondary School
|Bonasse Village Cedros
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Cedros Community Center
|Bonasse Village Cedros
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Siparia R.C Boys School
|28 Mary Street Siparia
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|St. Bridgit’s Girls R.C School
|8 La Pastora Street Siparia
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Siparia Sda School
|Station Street Siparia
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Palo Seco Government Primary School
|Ss Erin Main Road Palo Seco
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Santa Flora Government Primary School
|School Road Santa Flora
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Rancho Quemado Government Primary
|Rancho Quemado South Trace
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Dalley’s Village
|Community Center St. Daley’s� Village Santa Flora
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Erin Road Presbyterian
|Ss Erin Road Quarry Village Siparia
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Siparia Road Presbyterian School
|Thick Village Siparia Road
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Siparia Road Kpa School
|Thick Village Siparia Road
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Siparia West Secondary School
|La Brea Trace Siparia
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Siparaia East Secondary School
|La Brea Trace Siparia
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Thick Village Community Center
|Thick Village Siparia Road
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Fyzabad Community Center
|Guapo Road Fyzabad
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Salazar Trace Government
|Salazar Trace Point Fortin
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Buenos Ayres Government Primary School
|Erin Cap-De-Ville Buenos Ayres
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Erin R.C. School
|St. Francis Village Erin
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Erin Community Center
|St. Francis Village Erin
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Lot 10 Community Center
|Lot 10 Village Parrylands Guapo
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Los Bajos Community Center
|Shearer St. Los Bajos
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|La Brea R.C School
|Church Street La Brea
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Brighton A.C School
|Three Hands� Junction La Brea
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Vessigny Government Secondary School
|Smr Vessigny
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Sobo
|Sobo Village La Brea
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Vance River
|#6 Road Vance River Point Fortin
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|La Brea
|Point D’or� Point Sable Rd La Brea
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Rousillac Presbyterian School
|315-317 Smr Rousillac
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Rousillac Community Center
|Happy Hill Road Rousillac
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Avocat Vedic School
|Avocat Village Fyzabad
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Fyzabad Presbyterian School
|Lum Tack Hill Fyzabad
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Pepper Village Government School
|Guapo Road Fyzabad
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Delhi Road Hindu School
|Temple Road Delhi Road Fyzabad
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Fyzabad Secondary School
|128-132 Guapo Road Fyzabad
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Mon Desir Community Center
|Mondesir Delhi Road Fyzabad
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Siparia S.D.M.S. School
|Seegobin Drive Siparia
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|St. Christopher’s Anglican School
|1-3 High Street Siparia
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Iere High School
|Boyanie Trace Siparia
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|Siparia Community Center
|Grell Street
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|South Oropouche Government Primary School
|1-2 John’s Road South Oropouche
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|San Francique Presbyterian School
|478-478 Pluck Road San Francique
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|South Oropouche Community Center
|Tito Hill, South Oropouche
|Siparia
|800-4SRC (4772)
|El Dorado Community Centre
|Caura Royal Road, El Dorado
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Aripo Community Centre
|Aripo Village
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Bamboo Grove #2 Community Centre
|Jaffar Street, Bamboo Grove #2
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Blanchisseuse Community Centre
|Upper Village, Blanchisseuse
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Brasso Seco Community Centre
|Paria Main Road, Brasso Seco
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Cane Farm/Kandahar Community Centre
|Crown Street, Tacarigua
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Maracas Valley Community Centre
|Maracas Royal Rd., Maracas Valley
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|D’Abadie Community Centre
|Recreation Ground Road, D�abadie
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Lopinot/La Pastora Community Centre
|Lopinot Road, Arouca
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Real Spring Community Centre
|N.U.G.F.W Housing Development Realspring, Valsayn
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Bon Air West Community Facility
|Blue Mussel Street, Bon Air West
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Lluengo Community Centre
|#4 Las Cuevas Road, Lluengo Village, Maracas St Joseph
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Arouca Community Centre
|Victory Street, Arouca
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Curepe Community Centre
|Southern Main Road, Curepe
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Five Rivers Community Centre
|5th Street, Five Rivers
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|St. Joseph Community Centre
|Market Street, St.Joseph
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|St. Augustine Community Centre
|Freeman Road, St. Augustine
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Tunapuna Community Centre
|Corner Centenary Street & priority Bus Route, Tunapuna
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Tacarigua Community Centre
|Bally Street, Tacarigua
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Morne La Croix Community Centre
|Lp#212 Morne La Croix Village, via Blanchisseuse Rd, Arima
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Caura Activity Centre =
|Lp#137 Caura Royal Road, Caura
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Pinto Road Community Centre
|1 Pinto Rd., Arima
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Red Hill Community Centre
|Settlement Rd., Red Hill, D’Abadie
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|La Seiva Community Centre
|Centre Trace La Seiva, St Joseph
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Carapo Community Centre
|Carapo Main Road, Arima
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Upper El Dorado Community Centre
|College Road, El Dorado
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Spring Village Community Centre
|Kalpoo Street, Spring Village, Valsayn
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
|Wharf Trace Community Centre
|Wharf Trace, St Joseph
|Tunapuna/Piarco
|800-TPRC (8772)
