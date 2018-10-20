Here is a list of Emergency Shelters and Contact information – please share to anyone in need or in any affected areas a downloadable copy is available here also.

EMERGENCY CONTACT LIST (PDF)

Shelter Address Municipal Corporation Hotline Number Arima Boys� Government Primary School King Street Arima Arima 800-2ABC (2222) Arima Girls� Government Primary School #5 St.Joseph Street Arima Arima 800-2ABC (2222) Arima New Government Primary School Buena Vista Gardens Arima Arima 800-2ABC (2222) Malabar Community Centre Lp #22 Malabar Road Arima 800-2ABC (2222) Malabar Phase Iv Community Centre Flamingo Boulevard Phase Iv Arima 800-2ABC (2222) Malabar Secondary School Holly Beautedier Drive Arima 800-2ABC (2222) Mt Pleasant/Calvary Community Centre #33 Mt. Pleasant Road Arima 800-2ABC (2222) Asja Girls College School Street, Charlieville Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222) Central Indoor Sports Complex Saith Park, Chaguanas Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222) Chaguanas North Secondary Helen Street, Lange Park Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222) Chaguanas South Secondary Helen Street, Lange Park Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222) Cunupia Government Primary School Chin Chin Road, Cunupia Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222) Cunupia Hugh School Hasserath Road, Cunupia Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222) Edinburgh 500 Primary School Kestral Boulevard, Edinburgh 500 Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222) Enterprise Sda Church #11 Railway Road, Enterprise Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222) Flaming Word Ministry Caroni Savannah Road, Charlieville Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222) Jerningham Government Primary School Hasserath Road, Cunupia Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222) Vos Government School Charles Street, Gasparillo Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Gasparillo Government School Bonne Avenue Road, Gasparillo Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Bonne Aventure Presbyterian School School Road, Bonne Aventure, Gasparillo Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) St. Margaret’s Government School St. Margaret’s Village, Claxton Bay Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Caratal Roman Catholic School Gasparillo Road, Gasparillo Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Macaulay Government School Hermitage Road, Macaulay Village, Claxton Bay Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Claxton Bay E.C. School (Senior) Cedar Hill Road, School Street, Claxton Bay Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Mayo R.C. School D’abadie Street, Mayo Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Claxton Bay E.C. School (Junior) Cedar Hill Road, Claxton Bay Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Guaracara S.D.M.S. Hindu School Guaracara Junction, Guaracara P.O., Guaracara Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Tortuga Government School 312 Mayo Rd., Tortuga Village Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Phoenix Park Government School Phoenix Park Road, California Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Esperanza Presbyterian School Railway Road, Dow Village, California Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Gran Couva R.C. School Pepper Village, Gran Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) California Government School Southern Main Road, California Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Couva South Government School Lisas Boulevard, Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Preysal Government School Preysal Village, Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Exchange Pres. School Bryce Street, Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Couva E.C. School Corner Church Street And Main Road Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Flanagin Town R.C. School 200 Main Road, Flanagin Town Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Mc Bean S.D.M.S. Hindu School #243 Southern Main Road, Mc Bean Village, Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Mamoral R.C. School #214 Main Road, Mamoral #2, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Caparo Rc School Main Road, Caparo Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Mundo Nuevo R.C. School John Dillon Trace, Mundo Nuevo Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Todds Road R.C. School #34 Fletcher’s Road,Todd’s Road Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Palmiste Government School School Road, Brasso Caparo Valley Rd. Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Longdenville Government School Main Road, Longdenville Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Talparo R.C. School School Street, Talparo Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Ragoonanan Government School Ragoonanan Road, Enterprise Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Las Lomas R.C. School Chin Chin Road, Las Lomas #1 Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Las Lomas Government School Las Lomas No. 2 Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Exchange R.C. School Southern Main Road, Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Pointe A Pierre Government Primary School No. 68, Station Road, Pointe-A-Pierre Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Union Claxton Bay Secondary School Southern Main Road, St.Margarets, Claxton Bay Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Union Presbyterian Primary School Hermitage Road, Union Road, Claxton Bay Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Orange Valley Government Primary School Bay Road, Orange Valley, Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Tabaquite Secondary School Emmanuel Junction Tabaquite Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Couva West Secondary Balisier Ave, Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Balmain Community Center Balmain Main Road Couva Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Talparo Community Center Todds Station Road, Talparo Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Mundo Nuevo Community Centre Lp 470 Mundo Nuevo Road Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo 800-CTTC (2882) Carenage Boys�government Primary School # 8 School Street, Carenage Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) Carenage Girls�government Primary School Corner Francois & School Street, Carenage Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) Carenage Regional Community Complex Crown Trace Off Haig Street, Carenage Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) Central Diego Martin Community Centre Diamond Vale Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) Cocorite Community Center # 1 Seaview Drive Waterhole, Cocorite Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) Diego Martin Sda Church Chou Quan Avenue, Diego Martin Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) Four Roads Community Centre Main Road, Diego Martin Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) La Sieva R.C School #85 Saddle Road, Maraval Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) La Seiva Community Center Old Rifle Range Road La Seiva, Maraval Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) Maraval R.C Church Saddle Road, Maraval Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) Maraval Boys R.C. Primary School Saddle Road, Maraval Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) North Diego Martin Community Council Church Street, Diego Martin Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) Patna Community Center North Post Road Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) Petit Valley Community Centre Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) Petit Valley Sda Church Superville Quarry Road, Via St Lucien Road, Petit Valley. Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) Point Cumuna Regional Complex Pt. Cumana, Carenage Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) Saut D�eau R.C Church( Our Lady Of Guadeloupe Rc Church) Saut D’eau Road Paramin, Maraval Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) Westport Sda Primary School Chou Quan Avenue, Diego Martin Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) Upper Bournes Road Community Center Lp# 50 Bank Street Upper Bournes Road Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) Strait Gate Pentecostal Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diamond Vale Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) World Outreach Church Tara Drive, Petit Valley Diego Martin 800-DMRC (3672) Rio Claro Asja Primary School Mohammed Avenue,Rio Claro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Rio Claro Presbyterian School 25-27 Guayaguayare Road, Rio Claro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Rio Claro High School 2689 Naparima Mayaro Road, Clear Water Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Rio Claro Hindu Primary School Grant Street, Rio Claro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Rio Claro College 2584 Naparima Mayaro Road,Rio Claro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Cushe Government Primary School 7 Government Primary School Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Poole Rc Primary School Lazzari Village, Poole, Rio Claro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Ecclesville Presbyterian Primary School Ecclesville Via Rio Claro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Mafeking Government Primary School Mafeking Village, Mayaro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Libertville Tml Primary School Paymar Trace, Libertville, Rio Claro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Guayaguayare Rc Primary School Warrick Street, New Land Village,Guayaguayare Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Navet Presbyterian School 610 Cunapo Southern Main Road, Navet Village, Rio Claro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Mayaro Composite School Guayaguayare Road, Mayaro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Biche Roman Catholic Primary School 7 Borel Street, Biche Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Mayaro Government Primary School Pierre Village, Mayaro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Ortoire Rc Primary School Ortoire Village, Mayaro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) St.Thomas Mayaro Rc Primary School Radix Village, Mayaro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Plumitan Presbyterian Primary School 6 Settlement Road, Plumitan Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Navet Community Centre Navet Village, Rio Claro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Mayaro Civic Centre Plaisance Road, Mayaro Mayaro/Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672) Barrackpore Regional Complex #10 Manohar Maharaj Trace, Barrackpore Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Barrackpore West Secondary School 883 Papourie Road, Barrackpore Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Bien Venue Presbyterian School La Plaisance Road, La Romaine Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Canaan Presbyterian School Lp # 15 S.S. Erin Road Duncan Village, San Fernando Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Clarke Rochard Government School #530-532 Clarke Road, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Clarke Road Hindu School #277 Clarke Road, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Dayanand Memorial Vedic School Ramjohn Avenue, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Debe High School M2 Ring Road Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Golconda Community Centre #1 Golconda Settlement Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Hermitage Presbyterian School Dumfries Road, La Romaine Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Inverness Presbyterian School #1003 Papourie Road, Barrackpore Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) La Romaine Community Centre Lucky Street, La Romaine Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) La Romaine Government Primary Church Street, La Romaine Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) La Romaine Secondary School Church Street, La Romaine Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Lengua Presbyterian Primary School #1277 Papourie Road, Lengua Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Moolchan Trace Community Centre #173 Moolchan Trace, Penal Rock Road Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Parvati Girl�s Hindu College S.S. Erin Road, Debe Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Penal Community Centre Community Centre Street, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Penal Government Primary School Abdool Village, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Penal Presbyterian School Penal Junction, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Penal Rock Presbyterian School 481 Penal Rock Road, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Penal Rock Road Community Centre 4m Penal Rock Road, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) {Kubairsingh} Penal Rock Road Hindu School #579 Penal Rock Road Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Holy Faith Convent Olleverie Drive, Clarke Road/ Lachoos Road, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Monkey Town Government Primary School #649 Papourie Road, Monkey Town Lower Barrackpore Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Penal Rock Road R.C. School #1066 Penal Rock Road Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Penal Secondary School Olliverie Drive, Clarke Road, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Picton Presbyterian Primary School #392 Papourie Road, Diamond Village Via Debe Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Shiva Boys Hindu School 35-37 Clarke Road, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) St. Dominic�s Penal R.C. School Olliverie Drive, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) St. Martin De Porres Morne Diablo R.C. School #413 Scott�s Road, Morne Diablo Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Suchit Trace Hindu School Suchit Trace, Penal Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Woodland Hindu School La Fortune, Pluck Road, Jacksingh Street Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Esperance Regional Complex Derrick Road Esperance Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Debe Presbyterian Primary School #1 Periwinkle Drive. Phase I, Debe, Wellington Rd. Penal/Debe 800-PDRC (7372) Point Fortin West Secondary Reid Road, Point Fortin Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322) Point Fortin A.C. School School Road, Point Fortin Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322) St. Anthony R.C. Church Guapo/Cap De Ville Main Road, Point Fortin Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322) New Village Community Centre Pilgrim St., New Village Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322) Point Fortin East Secondary Egypt Main Road. Point Fortin Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322) Point Fortin Open Bible Church Cap De Ville Main Road, Point Fortin Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322) Mount Beulah Evangelical Baptist Church Warden Road, Point Fortin Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322) Point Fortin Church Of Christ Bryce Road, Point Fortin Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322) Guapo Community Center Southern Main Road, Guapo Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322) Guapo Government School Southern Main Road, Guapo Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322) St. Mark�s Hall Techier Main Road Point Fortin Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322) Point Fortin Indoor Sporting Arena Techier Main Road Point Fortin Point Fortin 800-PFBC (7322) Belmont Boys� Secondary School #34a, Belmont Circular Road, Belmont Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) Belmont Community Centre #47, Jerningham Avenue, Belmont Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) Bethlehem Boys #1a, Besson Street, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) Bethlehem Girls #1a, Besson Street, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) Cocorite Government Primary School Lady Hochoy Circular, Cocorite Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) Eastern Boys Government Primary School George Street, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) Fatima College #2, Gaston Johnson Street, Woodbrook Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) Gonzales Community Centre #4, Upper Quarry Road, Gonzales Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) Moulton Hall Primary School #43, Abercromby Street, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) Mucurapo Girls R.C. School Western Main Road, St. James Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) Newtown Girls R.C. School Maraval Road Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) Queen�s Royal College Queen�s Park West, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) Sacred Heart Girls� R.C. School #2, Kew Place, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) South East P.O.S. Government Secondary #25, Nelson Street, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) St. Catherine Girls� Anglican School Cor. Duke And Richmond Streets, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) St. James Government Secondary School #15, Panka Street, St. James Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) St. Joseph Road Community Center St. Joseph Road, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) St. Mary�s College #75, Frederick Street, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) St. Paul Street Multipurpose St. Paul Street, Port Of Spain Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) Woodbrook Government Secondary French Street, Woodbrook Port Of Spain 800-PSCC (7722) Fifth Company Anglican Primary School 537A Moruga Road, Fifth Company Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) Fifth Company Baptist Primary School 385/7 Moruga Road, Indian Walk Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) Cunjal Government Primary School #214 Cunjal Main Road, Barrackpore, via Princes Town Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) Hardbargain Government Primary School Sisters Road, Williamsville P.O. Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) Hardbargain Community Centre Hardbargain Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) Iere Village Government Primary School Friendship Rd, Iere Village, Princes Town Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) North Trace Government Primary School St. Julien Post Office,New Grant Naparima Mayaro Road Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) Palmyra Hindu Primary School Palmyra Village, Naparima/Mayaro Rd., via San F’do Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) Petite Morne Community Centre 7 Hibiscus Street, Petite Morne Settlement Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) Princes Town (West) Senior Secondary School 52 Loney Rd, Indian Walk, Princes Town Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) Princes Town Community Centre #115 High St, Princes Town Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) Princes Town No.2 Presbyterian Primary School #49 Matilda Ave, New Grant, Princes Town Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) Rochard Douglas Presbyterian Primary 493 Rochard Douglas Rd, Barrackpore Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) Rock River R.C. Primary School #1561 Moruga Road, Rock River, Moruga Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) Sixth Company Anglican Primary School #183 Sixth Company Circular Road, Sixth Company Via New Grant Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) St. Clement’s� Vedic Primary School 102, Naparima/Mayaro Road, St. Clement Junction, San Fernando Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) St. Stephen�s Anglican Primary School High Street, Princes Town Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) Utt Corinth College Corinth Road, Ste. Madeline, San Fernando Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) Williamsville Community Centre #40 Kent St, Williamsville Princes Town 800-PTRC (7872) Anstey Memorial Anglican Girls 29 Drayton Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Asja Boys College 19-21 Park Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Asja Girls College 35-36 Park Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Christ The King Rc Church Hilda Lazzari Terrace, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Cocoyea Community Centre St. Andrew Park, Cocoyea Village San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Cocoyea Government School Forress Avenue, Cocoyea San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Cocoyea Open Bible Church 13 Forress Avenue, Cocoyea San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Cocoyea Recreational Facility St. Andrew Park, West, Cocoyea Village San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Cocoyea Seventh Day Adventist Church 41-47 Simpson Brown Terrace, Cocoyea San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Creative Arts Centre 97c Circular Road, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Deliverance Centre Chacon Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Embacadere Community Centre Embacadere San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Faith Centre Church 3-5 Prince-Of-Wales Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Girls Guide Associates Rushworth Street Ext, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Gulf View Community Centre #1 Canaan Road Bamboo Village, La Romaine San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Lions Club Circular Road, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Mannie Ramjohn Stadium Union Park West, Marabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Marabella Boys Anglican 73b Southern Main Road, Marabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Marabella Girls Anglican 73b Southern Main Road, Marabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Marabella Government School Marabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Marabella North Secondary School Marabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Marabella Presbyterian Church 13 Southern Main Road, Marabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Marabella Rc Church Danford Street, Marabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Mon Repos Regional Complex 1-3 Tyler Smith Street, Mon Repos San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Mon Repos Rc School 9 Torrance Street, Mon Repos San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Naparima Boys College Lute Drive Independence Avenue, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Naparima Girls High School La Pique Road, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Owtu � Marabella West Southern Main Road, Marabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Owtu � Palms Club Pointe-A-Pierre Road, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Owtu � Paramount Building 99a Circular Road, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Pleasantville Community Centre Prince Albert Street, Pleasantville San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Pleasantville Secondary School 200 Collector Road, Pleasantville San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Presentation College 32-34 Coffee Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) St. Benedicts College Southern Main Road, La Romaine San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) St. Joseph Convent Harris Promenade City Square, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) San Fernando Central Secondary School Todd Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) San Fernando District Scout House Ep52 Circle Drive, Embacadere San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) San Fernando East Secondary School 200 Collector Road, Pleasantville San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) San Fernando Girls Government School 84 Rushworth Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) San Fernando West Secondary School Farrah Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena Off Prince Albert Street, San Fernando San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Utt � South Winston Gopaul Drive Tarouba Link Road San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Vistabella Regional Complex Ninth Street, Vistabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Vistabella Rc Church Cor. Arch & Manjack Streets, Vistabella San Fernando 800-SCDU(7238) Success/Laventille Secondary School Eastern Main Road, Laventille San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Laventille Regional Complex Trinity Avenue, Laventille San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Success Central Community Center Marcella Street, Laventille San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Morvant/Laventille Secondary School Pelican Extension Road, Morvant San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Mt. Hope/Mt. Lambert Community Center Community Drive, Mt. Hope San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Mt. D�or Community Center Community Drive, Mt D�or San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Mt. Hope Secondary School Gordon Street, Mt. Hope San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Barataria Community Center Lower 6th Avenue Extention, Barataria San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Barataria South Secondary School 3rd Avenue South Extension, Barataria San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Barataria North Secondary School 6th Avenue Extention, Barataria San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) St. George�s College 10th Street, Barataria San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Barataria Regional Community Center 3rd Avenue, Barataria San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Laventille Extension Never Dirty, Morvant 7th Angelina Terrace, Never Dirty, Morvant San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Malick Secondary School Coconut Drive, Morvant San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Blanchisseuse Secondary School Paria Main Road, Via Blanchisseuse San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) La Pastora Community Center Capriata Road La Pastora, Upper Santa Cruz San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Las Cuevas Government Primary School St Michael Village Via North Coast Road San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Maracas Community Center Savannah Road, Maracas San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Immortelle Children�s Centre #2 A St. Ann�s Garden, St. Ann�s San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Cascade School For The Deaf 19 Cascade Road, Cascade San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Misir St. Francis Valley Road, Morvant San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Aranguez Community Center Mahelal Street, Aranguez San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Bourg Mulatresse Community Centre Saddle Road, Bourg Mulatresse, Lower Santa Cruz San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Malick Youth Facility Upper 7th Avenue, Malick Barataria San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Malick Community Centre Upper Sixth Avenue, Malick Barataria San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Aranguez North Secondary Boundary Road, San Juan San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) St. Barb�s Central Community Centre Upper St. Barbs, Belmont San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Trou Macaque Road Community Center Corner Trou Macaque And Spring Village San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Chinapoo Community Center Laventille Extention Road, Chinapoo Village, Morvant San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Shende Street Community Centre L.P. 73 Shende Street Extension, Sunshine Avenue, San Juan San Juan/Laventille 800-SLRC (7572) Brooklyn Community Center Mc Gillivary Road Obliquely Opposite Lp 62 Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Coryal High School Cumuto Main Road, Cumuto Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Coryal R.C. Primary School Lp 4 Tamana Hill Road, Coryal Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Cumaca R.C. Primary School Platanal Road Cumaca Via Valencia-Relocated To Alexanders Street, Valencia Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Cumana R.C. Primary School 40 Km Toco Main Road Cumana Village Cumana Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Cumana Sda Church Punch Street Cumana Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Cumana Sda Primary School Punch Street, Cumana Village Toco Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Cumuto Presbyterian Primary School 3mm St. Marie, Emmanuel Road Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Cunapo St. Francis Primary School 59 Brierley Street Sangre Grande Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Cunaripo Presbyterian Primary School Guaico Tamana Road, Cunaripo Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Grovesnor Presbyterian School Cunapo Southern Main Road, Coalmine Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Guaico Government Primary School Eastern Main Road, Damarie Hill, Guaico Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Guaico Government Secondary Turure Road, Guaico Sangre Grande Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Jubliee Presbyterian Primary School Guaico Tamana Road, Guaico Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) L’anse Noire Moravian Primary L’anse Noir Toco Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Lower Cumuto Government Primary School Lp 119 B Cumuto Main Road Cumuto Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Manzanilla High School Cedar Hill Trace, Emr Manzanilla Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Matelot Community R.C. Primary Pyke Street Matelot Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Matura Government Primary 10 1/2 Mm Toco Road Matura Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Matura Sda Church 10 1/2mm Toco Main Road Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Monte Video Government Primary Cox Street Monte Video Via Sans Souci Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) North Eastern College Graham Trace Via Ojoe Road Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Plum Road Presbyterian Primary School 324 Plum Mitan Main Road, Plum Road Manzanilla Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Rampanalgas R.C. Primary Balandra Village Toco Main Road Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Rampanalgas Sda Church Jerome Street, Balandra Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Sangre Grande Government Secondary School Graham Trace Via Ojoe Road Sangre Grande Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Sangre Grande Hindu School Rousseau Street, Sangre Grande Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Sangre Grande Sda Primary Ojoe Road Sangre Grande Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Sans Souci R.C. Primary George Street Sans Souci Toco Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) St. Andrews Regional Life Center Eastern Main Road Upper Sangre Grande Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) St. Helena Community Centre Paria Main Road, St. Helena Village, Matelot Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Tamana Hindu (Sdms) Primary School Tamana Hill Road, Tamana Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Tamana R.C. Primary School Four Roads Tamana Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Toco Anglican Primary School Church Street , Toco Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Toco Regional Complex Cemetery Street Toco Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Upper Cumuto Government Primary School Cumuto Main Road Cumuto Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Upper Guaico R.C. Primary School 918 Guaico R.C. Primary School Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Valencia Community Center 74-75 Quarry Road, Valencia Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Valencia R. C Government Primary Flamboyant Crescent, Valencia Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Valencia Secondary High School Oropouche Road, Valencia Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Valencia South Government Corner Of Alexander Street, Valencia Sangre Grande 800-SGRC (7472) Granville R.C School 219 Syfoo Trace Granville Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Icacos Government Primary School Icacos Village Cedros Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Lochmaben R.C School Fullerton Village Cedros Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Cedros Government Primary School Bonasse Village Cedros Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Cedros Government Secondary School Bonasse Village Cedros Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Cedros Community Center Bonasse Village Cedros Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Siparia R.C Boys School 28 Mary Street Siparia Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) St. Bridgit’s Girls R.C School 8 La Pastora Street Siparia Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Siparia Sda School Station Street Siparia Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Palo Seco Government Primary School Ss Erin Main Road Palo Seco Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Santa Flora Government Primary School School Road Santa Flora Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Rancho Quemado Government Primary Rancho Quemado South Trace Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Dalley’s Village Community Center St. Daley’s� Village Santa Flora Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Erin Road Presbyterian Ss Erin Road Quarry Village Siparia Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Siparia Road Presbyterian School Thick Village Siparia Road Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Siparia Road Kpa School Thick Village Siparia Road Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Siparia West Secondary School La Brea Trace Siparia Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Siparaia East Secondary School La Brea Trace Siparia Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Thick Village Community Center Thick Village Siparia Road Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Fyzabad Community Center Guapo Road Fyzabad Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Salazar Trace Government Salazar Trace Point Fortin Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Buenos Ayres Government Primary School Erin Cap-De-Ville Buenos Ayres Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Erin R.C. School St. Francis Village Erin Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Erin Community Center St. Francis Village Erin Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Lot 10 Community Center Lot 10 Village Parrylands Guapo Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Los Bajos Community Center Shearer St. Los Bajos Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) La Brea R.C School Church Street La Brea Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Brighton A.C School Three Hands� Junction La Brea Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Vessigny Government Secondary School Smr Vessigny Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Sobo Sobo Village La Brea Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Vance River #6 Road Vance River Point Fortin Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) La Brea Point D’or� Point Sable Rd La Brea Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Rousillac Presbyterian School 315-317 Smr Rousillac Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Rousillac Community Center Happy Hill Road Rousillac Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Avocat Vedic School Avocat Village Fyzabad Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Fyzabad Presbyterian School Lum Tack Hill Fyzabad Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Pepper Village Government School Guapo Road Fyzabad Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Delhi Road Hindu School Temple Road Delhi Road Fyzabad Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Fyzabad Secondary School 128-132 Guapo Road Fyzabad Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Mon Desir Community Center Mondesir Delhi Road Fyzabad Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Siparia S.D.M.S. School Seegobin Drive Siparia Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) St. Christopher’s Anglican School 1-3 High Street Siparia Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Iere High School Boyanie Trace Siparia Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) Siparia Community Center Grell Street Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) South Oropouche Government Primary School 1-2 John’s Road South Oropouche Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) San Francique Presbyterian School 478-478 Pluck Road San Francique Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) South Oropouche Community Center Tito Hill, South Oropouche Siparia 800-4SRC (4772) El Dorado Community Centre Caura Royal Road, El Dorado Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Aripo Community Centre Aripo Village Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Bamboo Grove #2 Community Centre Jaffar Street, Bamboo Grove #2 Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Blanchisseuse Community Centre Upper Village, Blanchisseuse Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Brasso Seco Community Centre Paria Main Road, Brasso Seco Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Cane Farm/Kandahar Community Centre Crown Street, Tacarigua Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Maracas Valley Community Centre Maracas Royal Rd., Maracas Valley Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) D’Abadie Community Centre Recreation Ground Road, D�abadie Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Lopinot/La Pastora Community Centre Lopinot Road, Arouca Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Real Spring Community Centre N.U.G.F.W Housing Development Realspring, Valsayn Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Bon Air West Community Facility Blue Mussel Street, Bon Air West Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Lluengo Community Centre #4 Las Cuevas Road, Lluengo Village, Maracas St Joseph Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Arouca Community Centre Victory Street, Arouca Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Curepe Community Centre Southern Main Road, Curepe Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Five Rivers Community Centre 5th Street, Five Rivers Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) St. Joseph Community Centre Market Street, St.Joseph Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) St. Augustine Community Centre Freeman Road, St. Augustine Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Tunapuna Community Centre Corner Centenary Street & priority Bus Route, Tunapuna Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Tacarigua Community Centre Bally Street, Tacarigua Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Morne La Croix Community Centre Lp#212 Morne La Croix Village, via Blanchisseuse Rd, Arima Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Caura Activity Centre = Lp#137 Caura Royal Road, Caura Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Pinto Road Community Centre 1 Pinto Rd., Arima Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Red Hill Community Centre Settlement Rd., Red Hill, D’Abadie Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) La Seiva Community Centre Centre Trace La Seiva, St Joseph Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Carapo Community Centre Carapo Main Road, Arima Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Upper El Dorado Community Centre College Road, El Dorado Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Spring Village Community Centre Kalpoo Street, Spring Village, Valsayn Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772) Wharf Trace Community Centre Wharf Trace, St Joseph Tunapuna/Piarco 800-TPRC (8772)

DOWNLOAD THE LIST HERE

