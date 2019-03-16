The Ministry of Agriculture says seven farmers within the Cunupia area and environs are now recipients of agricultural leases for an initial period of thirty years.

At the distribution ceremony for lease letter this week held at the Ministry’s Chaguanas headquarters, Agriculture Minister, Clarence Rambharat, urged members of the public to write and message him –via letter or Facebook-on any unresolved issue involving the Ministry.

He also empathized with those farmers who have been awaiting confirmation or their grant or renewal of leases for a number of years and admitted that as a result of these inordinate delays, he had undergone the task of communicating with these farmers directly.

In a media release Minister Rambharat explained that the letter will enable the farmer to approach various agencies in order to transact business as the farmers will now be able to demonstrate that he \she has made substantial progress in the acquisition of land tenure.