7 Venezuelans Arrested During Anti Crime Exercises.

Seven foreign nationals have been arrested during an anti-crime exercise, coordinated by officers of the South Western Division, in the Penal district.

Officers of the South Western Division Task Force and Criminal Investigation Department conducted the exercise, which was led by Sergeant Sheldon Ablacksingh, between 3:30pm and 11:30pm, on Wednesday.

The officers had cause to stop and search an orange Nissan Tiida motor vehicle with four Venezuelan women, whom they suspected of being in the country illegally, as they were leaving Morne Diablo beach, around 4:00pm.

The officers then proceeded to conduct a search of a house at Mahadeo Trace, Debe, where three Venezuelan men were also detained.

All persons were subsequently handed over to Immigration Division officers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...