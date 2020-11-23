7 Venezuelans Detained for Illegal Entry into the Country

Seven illegal Venezuelans who were detained by police yesterday are expected to be repatriated to their homeland soon.

The group, consisting of two men, two women and three children, were discovered by a police cruiser which was on patrol along Pluck Road, Woodland, around 12.50 pm on November 22nd.

Officers, upon reaching the Godineau Bridge, observed a number of persons disembarking from a pirogue. On seeing the police, however, the vessel sped off into the sea leaving behind the Venezuelans.

The group was immediately detained and discovered to be from Tucupita, Venezuela.

Officers subsequently conveyed the group to the Siparia Health Facility where they were medically examined and swabbed for COVID-19.

They will remain in quarantine as Immigration officials initiate the process to have them repatriated to their homeland.

Police are continuing to urge citizens who are aware of similar cases of illegal immigrants to call the police immediately via the 555 hotline.