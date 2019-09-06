Given Mangayamma’s age, the doctors performed a C-section and will keep her under observation for the next 21 days.

“We are not allowing the mother to breastfeed and the babies will be fed through the milk bank,” Umashankar said.

Rao, 80, has already begun making plans for his daughter, said Umashankar. And for Mangayamma, it is a new lease of life at the age of 73, he said.

“She is very confident now. More confident than ever in her life and she is looking forward to the next chapter of her life with the kids,” Umashankar added.