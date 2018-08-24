Interact with our

Live Studio

Video

Audio

Message

$75 Million Needed to Restore and Refurbish Holy Trinity Cathedral Following Damage Suffered During Recent Earthquake.

0

$75 Million Needed to Restore and Refurbish Holy Trinity Cathedral Following Damage Suffered During Recent Earthquake.

Dean and Rector at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Shelly-Ann Tenia, says it  is seeking to raise $75 million dollars to go towards restoration and re

Some of the damage to the cathedral.

Dean and Rector at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Shelly-Ann Tenia, says it  is seeking to raise $75 million dollars to go towards restoration and refurbishment of the historic building, which suffered some damage following to Tuesday’s 6.8 magnitude earthquake.

She made the revelation public while speaking at a news briefing this week.

Dean Tenia also provided some insight into the extent of damage at the Cathedral.

More that 300 Dead Following Massive 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake in the Middle East.
BE EARTHQUAKE READY: Here’s How You Can Survive An Earthquake.
UWI Seismic Research Director Sticks To His Statement. T&T Not Prepared for Major Earthquake.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0