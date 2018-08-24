$75 Million Needed to Restore and Refurbish Holy Trinity Cathedral Following Damage Suffered During Recent Earthquake.

Dean and Rector at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Shelly-Ann Tenia, says it is seeking to raise $75 million dollars to go towards restoration and re
Dean and Rector at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Shelly-Ann Tenia, says it is seeking to raise $75 million dollars to go towards restoration and refurbishment of the historic building, which suffered some damage following to Tuesday’s 6.8 magnitude earthquake.
She made the revelation public while speaking at a news briefing this week.
Dean Tenia also provided some insight into the extent of damage at the Cathedral.
