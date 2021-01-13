11 Day Curfew Now In Effect in Lebanon, Due to Covid-19 Spike.

Lebanon will enforce an 11-day curfew, with hospitals struggling to cope with a spike in new Covid-19 infections.

People will be forbidden from leaving their homes from 5am on Thursday, with few exemptions.

The only airport will remain open, but the number of passengers will be cut.

The authorities say that without drastic action the country’s fragile health system will be overwhelmed.

Compared to other countries, Lebanon had until now coped relatively well with the virus.

Despite a rise in the number of new cases, the government relaxed restrictions ahead of Christmas and New Year, hoping to bolster the country’s crumbling economy. Health officials said that the easing of restrictions had now led to a dramatic spike in infections.

In the past week alone, 30,250 people have tested positive and 117 have died, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University.