8 Vendors Presented with Booth Keys at Maracas Bay. Fees Waived Till September.

Minister of Tourism, Randall Mitchell, presented eight vendors with the keys to their new booths at the Maracas Beach Facility on Wednesday.

The Ministry says these vendors had previously been displaced from locations in the Facility’s car park to facilitate ongoing upgrades.

In a media release Minister Mitchell gave the assurance that ongoing construction works were being done to achieve the intended end goal.

He added that Cabinet had taken a decision to waive the vendors’ rental fees until September 2018.

The Ministry statement said in the first phase of the Maracas Beach Facility Improvement Project, road works, car park and related civil works were executed by the Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency Division of the Ministry of Works and Transport.

It added that currently, the car park and newly-constructed washroom facility are both managed by NIPDEC.

The eight vending booths handed over are among eighteen completed thus far.

The keys to the ten remaining booths will be distributed subsequently.

