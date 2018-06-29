81-Year-Old Businessman Charged With Fraud and Forgery.

An 81-year-old Rio Claro businessman has been charged with money laundering and forgery.

Kelly Afzal Mohammed of Guayaguayare Road, Rio Claro appeared before Magistrate Alicia Chankar in the Rio Claro Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He has been charged with four counts of money laundering, four counts of obtaining credit by virtue of a fraudulent instrument, four counts of forgery of the fraudulent instrument and four counts of uttering fraudulent instruments.

Mohammed was granted $300,000 station bail by a Justice of the Peace.

The matter was postponed to September 28th.

It is alleged that between the period December 12 2005 and April 27 2006, Mohammed, the general manager of Haniff Mohammed and Sons Ltd. forged a former employee’s signature on four cheques amounting to $239,568.68, and deposited the funds into a personal account.

A report was made by the victim to the Fraud Squad in June 2012 leading to an investigation being launched.

Charges were laid by the Fraud Squad, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard on Wednesday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...