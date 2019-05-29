Acting Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, says for the period 2016 to 2019 the total number of Venezuelan citizens who arrived in this country through legal ports of entry and overstayed their time is 9,080.

Speaking at the weekly post cabinet news briefing held at the Diplomatic Center, St Ann’s this afternoon; Minister Imbert said the official information was provided to him by the Chief Immigration Officer.

He told reporters that in 2017 there were 2 466 Venezuelan citizens who overstayed, 4,278 in 2018 and in 2019 so far there have been 502.

Minister Imbert also gave details relating to the amount of Venezuelans who have registered with the United Nations High Commissioner in this country.

Information was then revealed by the Minister pertaining to Venezuelans who got work permits in this country.

Minister Imbert also responded to comments by Central Bank Governor, Dr. Alvin Hilaire that the institution estimates that the Venezuelan migrant crisis could cost the state 620 million dollars annually.

He made the revelation at the launch of the Financial Stability Report on Tuesday at Central Bank Tower, Eric Williams Finance Complex.

Minister Imbert gave a different outlook on the matter.