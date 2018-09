President of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association, Idi Stewart, highlights the need for closer monitoring of the performance of both workers and leadership at the Regional Health Authorities.

Speaking on Power 102.1FM on Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Stewart said there is urgent need for implementing such a system.

He insists that this approach can result in several benefits for the RHA’s and the country.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest