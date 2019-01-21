An autopsy is expected to be performed at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on the body of a man who was killed during a confrontation with police officers on Saturday.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Jamel Woods of Petitlal Hill, Waterhole Road, Cocorite.

Police reports say that around 2.30 pm on Saturday, officers of the Western Division Task Force were conducting patrols along Petitlal Hill, when they observed two men near an abandoned structure with what appeared to be firearms in their hands.

The men were confronted, and they allegedly pointed their weapons at the lawmen.

The officers in response opened fire, hitting Woods.

The other suspect fled the scene on foot, and escaped.

A preliminary search of the area was carried out and one Glock 17 pistol fitted with a magazine loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition was found near the injured man.

Woods was rushed to the St James Medical Complex where was treated, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

This was the first police-involved killing for 2019.

“Mentally Challenged” Man Succumbs To Gunshot Wound

An autopsy is also due to be performed on the body of a 38-year-old man who was fatally shot in Matura.

The deceased has been identified as Jake Halls of Mendoza Street, Matura who police were told was mentally challenged.

According to police reports, at about 7.30 am on Saturday, Eastern Division police received a report that a man had been seen lying along the Toco Main Road in the vicinity of Sandals Trace, bleeding from gunshot injuries.

A team of officers made their way to the location and found Halls bleeding from a gunshot wound to his head.

The wounded man was rushed to the Sangre Grande District Hospital where he was treated. However, some 12 hours later, Hall succumbed to his injuries.

At the scene where Halls was found, police found and seized one spent .45mm round of ammunition.

An autopsy was ordered to confirm the cause of death, as several circumstances, including the missing firearm, have led investigators to suspect that incident might be a homicide.

However, the discovery of only one spent shell, along with other factors, has led investigators not to make any formal declarations until the post mortem is completed.