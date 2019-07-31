One criminal attorney believes there are some issues with the bill as amended, asking for what he described as a holistic look at what it proposes.

Criminal Attorney Stephen Wilson says that we live in an environment where there is an apparent problem with respect to the amount and the type of weapons that are seemingly discovered by police officers and are used to commit offenses.

Speaking on Wednesday on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102FM he said recommended amendments to the Act have not been tested.

He said that it comes down to whether or not Parliament is willing to consider some test of evidence.