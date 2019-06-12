Three persons are now dead following a fire in Aranguez.

The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar Singh, 70, his wife Leela Singh, 68, & their son Shiva Singh, 35.

The fire was first reported around 3am on Wednesday along Samaroo Street, West, Aranguez.

Neighbours were able to wake the tenants who lived in an apartment downstairs.

These two – a mother and her son – were able to safely escape the building.

However, the Singh family was trapped.

Neighbours desperately attempted to form a bucket brigade to put the fire out, but they were not successful.

Appliances from the San Juan Police Station and the Wrightson Road Head Quarters responded, and officers were able to contain the blaze.

The bodies of the three family members were found once officials were able to access the building.