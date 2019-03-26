Former diplomat, Steve Kangal says the terms “non-interference” and “non-intervention” may have landed CARICOM in its present position as it is near impossible to resolve the Venezuela crisis through diplomatic channels without interference or intervention of some kind.

He told News Power Now that it seems that the Montevideo mechanism developed by Caricom leaders, including Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, along with the governments of Uruguay and Mexico, has taken precedence.

The countries involved, agreed that the complexity of the situation in Venezuela should not be a reason to avoid diplomatic channels for dispute settlement.

They maintained that tensions can be reduced between political forces through dialogue.

It established a four-phase process and once Venezuelan leaders agree, skilled negotiators have been selected to carry out the process.

Mr Kangal said the meeting was an attempt to resolve the situation through diplomatic channels by holding dialogue with the parties.