Former Energy Minister, Kevin Ramnarine, says although the government has been conveying positive reviews on the status of the economy, he is eager to find out if the effects have been trickling down to citizens.

Mr. Ramnarine shared his view on the Mid-Year Budget Review during an interview with News Power Now on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that while the energy sector has been the country’s main income earner over the years, the non-energy sector has not been as vibrant.

Mr. Ramnarine also commented on the recent announcement from Energy Company BPTT related to the infill drilling programme and the impact this would have on the Atlantic LNG Train One.