A Former UNC MP Gives His Opinion on UNC Members’ Abstention on Gary Griffith Vote.

Former UNC MP Vasant Bharath says the Opposition erred when it failed to support Gary Griffith’s nomination to the post of Police Commissioner in the Parliament earlier this week.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM o Thursday morning, Mr. Bharath said the Opposition should have “put party politics aside” to address what he described as one of the biggest issues facing the population right now.

During Monday’s sitting of Parliament, nineteen government MPs voted to approve Griffith’s nomination while 13 Opposition MPs abstained.

He also pointed out that the UNC failed to take action on this very issue while in office.

In a statement yesterday, Bharath also accused the Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar of not recognizing the importance of the debate.

He pointed out her lack of attendance as evidence of this.

He added that Mrs. Persad Bissessar did not consider the debate, its outcome and the repercussions on a population weighted down by the scourge of crime, important enough to be present.

He said the UNC may find itself on the “other side of public opinion on yet another issue of national importance.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

