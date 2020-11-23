A Further 28 individuals test positive for Covid 19

The Ministry of Health provides the following update on T&T’s COVID-19 status.

• 28 additional persons have tested positive for COVID -19.

• 0 persons have been discharged from public health facilities.

• There have been 28 additional recovered community cases.

Recovered community cases refer to persons who were previously COVID-19 positive and in self-isolation at home and subsequently met the discharge criteria and were released from self-isolation.

COVID-19 Positive Patients in Hospital – 44

Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility 29

5 (ICU)

1 (HDU)

Caura Hospital 14

Arima General Hospital 0

Augustus Long Hospital 0

St Ann’s Hospital 1

Scarborough Regional Hospital at the Fort 0

Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill 0

COVID-19 Positive Patients in Step-down / Transition Facilities – 28

Claxton Bay Correctional Facility 18

UWI, Debe 10

Tobago 0