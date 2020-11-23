A Further 28 individuals test positive for Covid 19

The Ministry of Health provides the following update on T&T’s COVID-19 status.
• 28 additional persons have tested positive for COVID -19.
• 0 persons have been discharged from public health facilities.
• There have been 28 additional recovered community cases.
Recovered community cases refer to persons who were previously COVID-19 positive and in self-isolation at home and subsequently met the discharge criteria and were released from self-isolation.
COVID-19 Positive Patients in Hospital – 44
Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility 29
5 (ICU)
1 (HDU)
Caura Hospital 14
Arima General Hospital 0
Augustus Long Hospital 0
St Ann’s Hospital 1
Scarborough Regional Hospital at the Fort 0
Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill 0
COVID-19 Positive Patients in Step-down / Transition Facilities – 28
Claxton Bay Correctional Facility 18
UWI, Debe 10
Tobago 0
