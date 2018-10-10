A La Romaine Man Is Granted $300 000 Bail Following Robbery Charges.

A La Romaine man, accused of robbing three people after they were lured to an area through an on­line car advertisement, has been granted $300,000 approval bail.

19-year-old Kadeem Charles was also granted $30,000 cash bail and warned not to have any contact with the victims through Facebook or any other means.

Charles and two other suspects were arrested during an Operation Strike Back exercise last Friday.

The charges alleged that Charles along with another person robbed the victims at gunpoint and used physical violence.

According to the first charge, on September 25, Charles allegedly robbed a man of two cell phones valued $2,600 and $1,100 respectively, as well as $12,000 cash.

The victims were allegedly robbed at Church Street, La Romaine after they responded to advertisements through Facebook for the sale of cars.

