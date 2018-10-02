A National Athlete Is Arrested In Connection With A Vehicular Accident.

A Trinidad and Tobago National Athlete was expected to be placed on an identification parade on Monday, in connection with an alleged hit and run accident which resulted in the death of a woman in Tobago on July 21st this year.

The athlete, accompanied by his attorney, surrendered to officers of the Barataria Police Station on Sunday where he was informed of investigations into the alleged incident. He was subsequently taken into custody.

Officers of the Tobago Division then took the suspect to Tobago on Monday where further investigations are to take place.

