Political analyst Dr. Winford James maintains that Ms. Mc Donald should have resigned or been fired from the moment it was revealed that she was arrested.

Dr. James says given that the police, working with the DPP, gathered enough evidence to obtain a warrant, decisive action should have been taken since last week.

Speaking in a televised interview this morning, he said that the allegations swirling around Mrs Mc Donald are not new and all things considered, there was more than enough information to merit a resignation or firing based simply on principle.

Dr. James recently told the Power Breakfast Show that her political presence is now a liability to the PNM in the upcoming elections and could affect the results of the elections.