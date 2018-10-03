A Prison Officer Is Shot Dead Outside His Home in Arima.

A senior prison’s officer has been shot and killed. Superintendent of Prisons Wayne Jackson was shot several times as he arrived at his Malabar home, last night. He lived in close proximity to the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima.

Officer Jackson was attached to the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca. Police reports state that he was killed as he arrived at his home and was in the process of opening his gate.

It is suspected that recent incidents at the Maximum Security Prison may be linked to the officer’s untimely death.

News Power Now will have more on this developing story as information comes to hand.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

