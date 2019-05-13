Public Relations Officer of the United National Congress, Anita Haynes says a replacement for former Senator Gerald Ramdeen will be made this week.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar accepted Ramdeen’s resignation one week ago.

He and former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan appeared in court on Monday last week to answer corruption related charges.

These include conspiracy to engage in money-laundering, conspiracy to bribe and conspiracy to misbehave in public office.

Ms Haynes told News Power Now that the party is placing focus on the upcoming elections.

She added that the UNC will not be focusing on the arrest of the duo but rather taking the country forward.

She explained that while she is aware that the PNM will use the arrests and charges as a political tool, the UNC does not intend to humour them with a response.