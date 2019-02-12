A Special Reserve Police Officer is among four persons now in police custody following a report of kidnapping against a 24-year-old female Venezuelan national, which occurred in the Diego Martin district, last night.

The victim was taken against her will by two suspects around 9:00pm, on Monday.

A report was made and officers of the St. Margaret’s Police Station who were on mobile patrol around 10:30pm had cause to stop and search a motor vehicle with two male occupants in the vicinity of the Macaulay overpass.

During the search officers discovered the victim being held against her will in the vehicle. She was taken for medical attention and the two men were arrested in connection with the incident.

The suspects; a 28-year-old Special Reserve Police officer and a 39-year-old truck driver of Tarouba, were taken to the St. Margaret’s Police Station.

Whilst there, two other men came to the station enquiring about the two suspects who were in custody.

Officers became suspicious and those two men; a 35-year-old engineer and a 37-year-old casino worker, both of Lower Santa Cruz were questioned.

They were subsequently detained and handed over to officers of the West End Police Station, pending further enquiries.

Officers of the Counter Trafficking Unit and the Western Division Gang Unit are also assisting with enquiries.