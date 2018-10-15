A Suspect Is In Police Custody In Connection With The Stabbing Death Of A 42-year-old Female Pastor.

Police have confirmed that a suspect is in custody in connection with the stabbing death of a 42-year-old female pastor, which took place on Saturday night.

According to reports, Alisa Ali of the St Michael Divine Healing Tabernacle Spiritual Baptist Church was stabbed at her home at Gill Trace, Lamont Street, Longdenville around 10:30 pm, after a heated argument with a close male relative.

Police say her 10-year-old granddaughter witnessed the horrifying ordeal.

The suspect fled the scene, however, he was later held by police.

A post-mortem is expected to be conducted on Ali’s body at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on Monday. Investigations are ongoing.

