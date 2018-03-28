Abortion, Gay Rights and Marijuana Legalization Must Be Debated in Parliament, Says Independent Senator.

Independent Senator, Dhaneshwar Mahabir, is suggesting that the time has come for the parliament to debate issues such as abortion, gay rights and the legalisation of marijuana.

Speaking during debate on the private motion, “Establish a Joint Select Committee to consider and report on a legislative formula for parliamentary autonomy in Trinidad and Tobago, he said while the topics are controversial and sensitive matters, they cannot be side-lined.

Mr. Mahabir noted that he stands ready to be actively involved in the research aspect of the issues and will be vocal on it should they will be brought before the Senate.

