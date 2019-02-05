A serious accident near Charlieville along the Uriah Butler Highway this morning has reportedly left two women dead.

Chief Fire Officer Roosevelt Bruce confirmed two people died in the accident, while one person is listed in critical condition.

According to reports reaching News Power, a delivery truck was proceeding along the south-bound lane of the highway when the driver lost control and crossed the median near Heartland Plaza in Chaguanas.

A PTSC bus traveling in the opposite direction was hit by the truck, resulting in injuries to several passengers.

Police have blocked off part of the north-bound lane of the highway to facilitate the clearing of the roadway resulting in gridlock for motorists.

Traffic is being diverted to the Charlieville West Feeder Road that runs parallel to the highway.

We will have more on the story as details come to hand.