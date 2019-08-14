Ace pannist Dane Gulston who intrigued artistes like Tarrus Riley and Maxi Priest during their visit to Trinidad earlier this year, is unhappy that the national instrument is not being given its fair space on the main stage at the upcoming Catifesta 2019 experience. The steel pan will be featured at the event, however Gulston argues it’s time the steel pan is treated with more respect and used on main stages rather than simply to open events.

In an Enews feature on sister Frequency Boomchampions 94.1FM earlier, Gulston said it’s time the steel pan is treated with the same level of respect that the country’s big name artistes demand.

He noted that many youths are involved in the development of this country’s national instrument and are not being given the opportunity to show their true potential.

The Carifesta 2019 experience will feature a number of big names in Caribbean entertainment, arts and culture, among them Shaggy, Machel Montano, Voice and Nailah Blackman.