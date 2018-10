President of the Police Social and Welfare Association, Acting ASP Michael Seales vehemently denies comments that police officers used excessive force in detaining the two University of the West Indies students during protest action.

Speaking with News Power Now Seales said that the officers did nothing outside the law.

He said that the officers first spoke with the students and warned them that they were acting outside of the perimeters of the law.

