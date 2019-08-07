The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management says the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service cancelled the Adverse Weather Alert for the country at 1:39 p.m. today.

The ODPM in its second public advisory explained that weather conditions have returned to Green Level.

This means there is a low risk to public safety, livelihoods and property.

The Met Office has advised that the threat of significant activity and accompanying impacts has now decreased.

However, the chance of heavy showers and thunderstorm activity remains in the forecast for the next several days.

The ODPM also reminds citizens to Get Ready and Stay Ready throughout the 2019 Wet/Hurricane Season.

Citizens should continue to monitor the website and social media profiles of the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service and the ODPM for weather forecasts, alerts, warnings and cancellations.

The ODPM says that Trinidad and Tobago is not currently under any tropical storm or hurricane threat, watch or warning.