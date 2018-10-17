Adverse Weather Predicted For T&T Between Wednesday and Friday.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service has issued an Adverse Weather Alert #1 – Yellow Level for Trinidad and Tobago.

It is for the period tomorrow Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 19th at 8:00 p.m.

The TTMS has advised that an active Inter Tropical Convergence Zone is expected to produce heavy showers and thunderstorms over some areas, which can lead to flash flooding, gusty winds and landslides/landslips in areas so prone.

It said persons residing or working in flood prone or landslip prone areas are urged to be extra vigilant and to take the necessary steps to preserve life and property.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management would like residents and visitors to Get Ready and Stay Ready by implementing the following steps.

Citizens should continue to monitor the website and social media profiles of the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service and the ODPM for weather forecasts, alerts, warnings and cancelations.

The TTMS also indicated that Trinidad and Tobago is not currently under any Tropical Storm or Hurricane threat, Watch or warning.

