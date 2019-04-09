Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Franklin Khan, says all of Paria cargo products are fully tested at the load point and these tests are witnessed by independent inspectors.

Minister Khan made the revelation as he responded to a question in the parliament today by the Member of Parliament for Oropouche West.

The question was posed in relation to a recent report indicating that citizens are fearful that the fuel available on the market may be related to six recent incidents of cars catching fire.

Minister Khan also provided details with respect to quality standards that are observed in the process.